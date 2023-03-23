One of Spider-Man's Greatest Enemies Is Getting a Major Upgrade

One of the many villains in Spider-Man's rogues gallery will return with a major weapons upgrade in June. These are about to be a rough couple of months for Spider-Man. Readers are currently in the process of learning what terrible event happened that caused all of Peter Parker's closest allies to disown him. This all leads to the most shocking issue of Amazing Spider-Man in 50 years. Once the dust settles, an enemy Spider-Man is very familiar with returns to the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man, and he's bringing with him some updated hardware.

Marvel Comics released its June 2023 solicitations, which include Amazing Spider-Man #27-28 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Ed McGuinness. Doctor Octopus is front and center on both covers (illustrated by McGuinness), but if you look very closely, you'll see that his tentacles have a new look to them. Just like Spider-Man's new costume courtesy of Norman Osborn, Doctor Octopus' tentacles have a new greenish tint to certain areas, along with mini octopuses attached. It's quite an interesting look for Otto Octavius, with the Amazing Spider-Man #28 solicit stating, "The new-and-improved Doctor Octopus takes his upgraded tentacles for a rampage through Oscorp!"

What Secret Is Spider-Man Hiding?

The truth will finally be revealed in May's Amazing Spider-Man #25 and Amazing Spider-Man #26. Marvel released a teaser for what's being billed as the most shocking issue of Amazing Spider-Man in 50 years: "This May, Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN reaches a startling unexpected climax and conclusion of its first year! Don't miss two over-sized, monumental AMAZING SPIDER-MAN issues with #25 and the heartbreaking #26!"

There's a lot to take away from the Amazing Spider-Man teaser by artist John Romita Jr. The Issue #25 portion features a red background of Mary Jane's hair, with Spider-Man swinging on the left side. It states, "The Truth Revealed...," and continues onto Issue #26 with, "... But At What Cost?" Spider-Man is shown crouched on a rooftop with monitors displaying Mary Jane, her new boyfriend, Namor, J. Jonah Jameson, Aunt May, Ms. Marvel, Black Cat, Captain America, Human Torch, Robbie Robertson, Randy Robertson, Beetle, Tombstone, White Rabbit, and another henchman.

Whatever Marvel is planning to reveal will send Spider-Man's status quo into another tailspin. While everyone in the Amazing Spider-Man comics is already reacting to the secret's fallout, readers get to go back in time and find out for themselves. Fans can also see how Spider-Man's supporting cast reacts in the heat of the moment(s).

The main covers and solicitations for June's Amazing Spider-Man #27-28 are below. Let us know what you think about the upgrades to Doctor Octopus in the comments!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #27

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO SCIARRONE

DISNEY100 BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO SCIARRONE

Grief looms over Peter after last issue's shocking death!

Spider-Man's villains are more than happy to keep him distracted…

Your eyes don't deceive you, DOCTOR OCTOPUS IS BACK!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

