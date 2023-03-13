Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Reveals New Photo of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy

Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy are hanging out in a new photo from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The animated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse continues the multiverse theme while introducing all-new Spider heroes. The fate of the entire Spider-Verse appears to be at stake, and it's up to Miles and Gwen to save the day. Fans loved their team-up in the 2018 film, and Across the Spider-Verse promises even more of the same. Now, fans can get a new look at the Spider-Verse duo with their masks off.

Empire Magazine released a new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse image, and it features Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy hanging out (literally) in their superhero costumes. Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) is hanging upside down, while Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is dangling from a building by his right arm. This scene could be after the moment Gwen shows up at Miles' home to recruit him for another mission.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Takes Over Empire Covers

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has some new Empire Magazine covers that show off some newcomers to the franchise. Miles Morales is front and center, getting chased by multiple variants of Spider-Man like The Bombastic Bag-Man and Spider-Man: Unlimited. On the other cover, fans get an even bigger taste of Spider-Man India's world that appeared in the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. There are still multiple different universes that fans haven't even been introduced to yet. But, even more interesting, there are so many variants of Peter Parker and others we haven't been able to see.

"The two that you saw in the teaser trailer were what's called Earth-50101, which we're calling 'Mumbattan' – that's based on an Indian comic-book look – and Nueva York from Spider-Man 2099's world," writer/producer Christopher Miller said. "That's based on Syd Mead-style illustrations of what the future might look like. There's also Gwen's world, which is Earth-65. And that was a watercolour-wash style that's reminiscent of the covers of her comic books."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Logos Revealed

One highlight of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's marketing campaign thus far has been the novelty of seeing various Spider-People on the big screen, and all of the various aesthetics and gimmicks that they will have. A series of posts from Across the Spider-Verse's Twitter account lean into this wholeheartedly, showcasing some of the various emblems worn by its characters, and asking fans to "choose [their] fighter." The emblems not only include Miles Morales, but characters like Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman and possibly even Spider-Punk.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2nd.