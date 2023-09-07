Spider-Man India to Get New Costume Inspired By Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is about to have a major impact on the pages of Marvel Comics. On Thursday, Marvel revealed that Pavitr Prabhakar / Spider-Man India is expected to get a new costume in the fifth and final issue of his current miniseries. The new costume, which you can check out below through a variant cover from Doaly, gives Pav a costume closer to how he is shown in Across the Spider-Verse, where he is voiced by Deadpool actor Karan Soni. The Spider-Man: India miniseries is written by Nikesh Shulka, with art by Tadam Gyadu.

"I thought the movie was awesome, and that clip of Pav had been circulating for a month or so before the movie came out, and it is a very different take from what I'm trying to do," Shukla told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this summer. "But the good thing is, I think there's room for more than one take on the same character. We've seen so many different facets of Peter over the 60 plus years that he has been in the comic books. There've been so many different takes of Miles, and there've been so many different takes of all of our favorite characters. There is so much room for those different interpretations. There's different facets of those characters. They can be different people in different circumstances. So when I saw the film, I was like, "I love this guy." I love this guy that they've portrayed, and within the context of the movie and within the realm of the movie, he's the happy-go-lucky Spider-Man. He's just having loads of fun being Spider-Man, and that's so cool. I love that he gets to have fun."

What is Spider-Man: India #5 About?

Spider-Man: India #5 sets the character up for a bright future as his final battle with the Lizard puts all of Mumbai at risk. When the ravenous reptile's dangerous experiments push the creature's powerful ally over the edge, Pavitr's one chance to save the city may rest with the last friends the wall-crawler ever thought he'd make!

"When I first set out to flesh out the short pitch that I'd sent Marvel for my miniseries — which was ages and ages ago now — I had to think a lot about what I wanted to do," Shulka added. "Because everyone who wants to write comic books, probably wants to write within the Spider-Verse, right? That's like the golden ticket. He's one of the most loved characters in one of the most loved universes that we have. I had to think a lot about what I was bringing to the table as a writer. I've been a novelist for nearly 15 years. I've written for screen, I've written for stage, I've written 7+ books, and each of those is me. Each of those is my voice. So I had to bring my voice to Spider-Man as well. I couldn't just pitch to Marvel what I think they want me to do. I had to go, "Well, what do I want to read?" I want to be the first customer of what I'm trying to do, so I had to really think about what I wanted to see. And what I wanted to see was street-level Spidey, because street-level Spidey in Mumbai is interesting to me. You get to have those street-level stories that I love, the ones that are really grounded and gritty, and they're contemporary, and they're often reflecting what's going on in society.

