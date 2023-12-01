Marvel Announces Spider-Man Spinoff Series Jackpot and Black Cat

Mary Jane Watson and Black Cat are putting their friendship to the test in a new team-up series. Both ladies are former flames of Spider-Man, but have made a name for themselves separate from the wall-crawler. Black Cat has gone from common thief and criminal to a legitimate street-level hero, while Mary Jane has gained her own superpowers as the hero Jackpot. Their adventures in events like Dark Web have led to Marvel issuing the duo a miniseries appropriately titled Jackpot and Black Cat. Come March, Jackpot and Black Cat will work together to stop a blackmailer from Spider-Man's rogues gallery.

The four-issue Jackpot and Black Cat is by writer Celeste Bronfman and artist Emilio Laiso. Bronfman penned both of Mary Jane's first outings as Jackpot in Amazing Spider-Man #925, and her first solo outing as Jackpot in a miniseries this January. Laiso is a rising Marvel artist who has worked on Guardians of the Galaxy and X-Men Unlimited. Covers for Jackpot and Black Cat are by artist Adam Hughes.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Black Cat and Mary Jane starred in an Eisner-nominated comic

The Eisner-nominated Black Cat & Mary Jane: Beyond one-shot by former Black Cat creative team of Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa was one of the first times readers got to see the two characters headline their own comic separate from Spider-Man. "Now that Mary Jane is an up-and-coming super hero herself, they'll take their bond to the next level on an action-packed adventure to take down a villain that's blackmailing… EVERYONE, including Black Cat and Mary Jane," a description of the series reads. "Tough choices and daring missions await as Mary Jane and Black Cat become entangled in a plot that's brought the world to its knees."

The description adds, "LUCK BE THE LADIES! When someone blackmails Black Cat into a public and blatant crime spree, Jackpot comes to her aid! What classic Spider-Villain is behind the blackmail?! Someone with history with at least one of our titular heroines!"

"MJ's been a hero since day one, and I'm so excited to continue her journey as Jackpot – this time with Felicia Hardy by her side!" Bronfman shared. "Opposites attract, and I've always loved the push and pull of their friendship. Expect them to butt heads through heists, betrayals, and the unexpected!"

Jackpot and Black Cat #1 arrives in stores on March 27, 2024. Let us know what you think of this team-up in the comments!