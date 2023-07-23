Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Developer Addresses Mary Jane's New Look

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac Games has come out and addressed the concerns over Mary Jane Watson's new look. Spider-Man and his band of allies and foes all have very, very distinct looks, as is pretty common with comic-book characters. It's what helps make them iconic. Mary Jane has fiery red hair, Gwen Stacy has glowing blonde hair, Peter Parker is meant to resemble a fairly average young man, and so on and so forth. It's pretty hard to mess up, but if someone thinks you've deviated too much from an iconic look, they will be sure to let you know!

With that said, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans got their first look at Mary Jane in the sequel after a new trailer was released. Fans were quick to point out she looks quite different and while the biggest, most immediate change is that she's rocking a new hairstyle, some claimed that her whole face was changed. Understandably, there is some precedent for this as Insomniac Games changed Peter Parker's entire face in the PS5 remaster of the game and that will be the look they use going forward. However, Insomniac Games noted that this is not the actual case for Marvel's Spider-Man 2's version of MJ. Insomniac's community director James Stevenson confirmed that they used the same face model and actress in the sequel and the only real change is to her hair.

Nope same face model/actress — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) July 21, 2023

Of course, a lot of time has passed since they made Marvel's Spider-Man and any upgrades to facial scanning technology, especially with the leap to PlayStation 5, would likely mean it's probably a more accurate scan that gets the finer details of her face. Beyond that, we got some other new details about where Mary Jane is at in her life when we meet up with her again in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It's unclear if we will be playing as her again, but fans think the latest trailer may suggest we take control of her in at least one new mission.

