It's Spider-Man Vs. Mary Jane Watson In New Marvel Preview

Spider-Man and Mary Jane are about to come to blows in a preview of The Amazing Spider-Man. Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson will always be linked together, even if their marriage was dissolved during the controversial "Spider-Man: One More Day" story arc. As much as fans want to see Peter and Mary Jane back together, the latter is now in a relationship with a man named Paul, who she spent several years together with in an alternate dimension. Peter had come to accept Mary Jane's new relationship, but with Norman Osborn's sins coursing through his body, he's got a score to settle with his ex-girlfriend.

Marvel released a preview of Amazing Spider-Man #35 by Zeb Wells, Patrick Gleason, Marcio Menyz, Erick Arciniega, and VC's Joe Caramagna. It finds Spider-Man already taken over with the Green Goblin's sins and confronting both Mary Jane and Paul. However, Queen Goblin, who originally worked together with Kraven the Hunter to turn Norman Osborn back into the Green Goblin, is trying to act as a mediator.

"You're infected with the sins of Norman Osborn," Queen Goblin tells Spider-Man. Unfortunately, her words aren't enough to stop Spider-Man. Mary Jane isn't a pushover, thanks to her new abilities as Jackpot. She tries to get Paul to run for safety, as we're left with a standover between former lovers.

Marvel announces Spider-Man Gang War event

Spider-Man will be at the center of a Marvel street-level event. "Gang War" will take place across several Marvel comics series and miniseries springing out of the event, featuring Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Luke Cage, Spider-Woman, Daredevil, Shang-Chi, and more.

"Spinning out of Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s hit run of Amazing Spider-Man, GANG WAR will see a war erupt between the gang lords of New York City, causing chaos throughout the Big Apple. Villains are fighting villains. Criminals are fighting criminals," a description of "Gang War" reads.

"Hobgoblin, Mr. Negative, the Owl, Shotgun, Diamondback, A.I.M., H.Y.D.R.A., and more battle with and against each other for NYC supremacy. For Peter Parker, "going on patrol" isn't enough.. and he declares his own war on super-crime. It's General Spidey at the helm, leading a group of heroes that includes fellow Spider-Man Miles Morales, She-Hulk, Daredevil, and Spider-Woman. Their goal: take down the super-gangs in under 48 hours. But what does Mayor Luke Cage and the city's strong anti-vigilante laws have to say about it? Will Jackpot gamble on getting involved? And is Shang-Chi a friend or foe? They better all figure it out before two classic villains make a game-changing return!"

The preview of Amazing Spider-Man #35 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, October 11th.