Spider-Man: Marvel Brings Back Mr. Negative In New Preview

Mister Negative is a relatively recent addition to Spider-Man's storied rogues' gallery, having debuted in 2007. His profile rose considerably as the primary antagonist of 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man video game. Now he's back in Marvel's comic book universe as seen in the preview for Amazing Spider-Man #59, written by Nick Spencer with art by Marcelo Ferriera and a cover by Mark Bagley. But this isn't Martin Li. The even newer Spider-Man villain Kindred, who turned out to be Peter's best friend Harry Osborn, separated Li from his alter ego. But while Li works alongside May Parker at FEAST, Mister Negative returns to villainy, and he's holding a grudge against his former better half.

What do you think of the new status quo for Mister Negative? Let us know what you think in the comments section. You can check out the preview pages and solicitation information below. Amazing Spider-Man #59 goes on sale on February 10th.

  • Amazing Spider-Man #59
  • DEC200585
  • (W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferriera (CA) Mark Bagley
    • Mr. Negative is back and wants only one thing - Martin Li. But how is that possible?
    • Spider-Man is still reeling from the Kindred affair and Peter will not stand for anything else to be taken away from him.
  • Rated T+
  • In Shops: Feb 10, 2021
  • SRP: $3.99

Amazing Spider-Man #59 Cover

Amazing Spider-Man 59 Preview 001
Amazing Spider-Man #59 Cover
Amazing Spider-Man #59 - Recap and Credits

Amazing Spider-Man 59 Preview 002
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Amazing Spider-Man #59 -- Preview Page 1

Amazing Spider-Man 59 Preview 003
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Amazing Spider-Man #59 -- Preview Page 2

Amazing Spider-Man 59 Preview 004
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Amazing Spider-Man #59 -- Preview Page 3

Amazing Spider-Man 59 Preview 005
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Amazing Spider-Man #59 -- Preview Page 4

Amazing Spider-Man 59 Preview 006
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Amazing Spider-Man #59 Marcelo Ferreira Variant

Amazing Spider-Man 59 Preview 007
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Amazing Spider-Man #59 Mech Strike Variant

Amazing Spider-Man 59 Preview 008
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Amazing Spider-Man #59 Masterworks Variant

Amazing Spider-Man 59 Preview 009
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
