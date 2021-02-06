Spider-Man: Marvel Brings Back Mr. Negative In New Preview

Mister Negative is a relatively recent addition to Spider-Man's storied rogues' gallery, having debuted in 2007. His profile rose considerably as the primary antagonist of 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man video game. Now he's back in Marvel's comic book universe as seen in the preview for Amazing Spider-Man #59, written by Nick Spencer with art by Marcelo Ferriera and a cover by Mark Bagley. But this isn't Martin Li. The even newer Spider-Man villain Kindred, who turned out to be Peter's best friend Harry Osborn, separated Li from his alter ego. But while Li works alongside May Parker at FEAST, Mister Negative returns to villainy, and he's holding a grudge against his former better half.

Amazing Spider-Man #59 goes on sale on February 10th.