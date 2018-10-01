‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Fans Want A Mister Negative Movie

Marvel’s Spider-Man is brimming with great villains, but many fans seem to agree Mister Negative is perhaps the standout. A more obscure — and new — villain compared to the others in the game, not many were expecting much from Martin Li going into the story. But thanks to actor Steven Oyoung and a meaty role, the character captivated many with his surprising depth and compelling backstory.

That all said, perhaps it should come as no surprise that Marvel’s Spider-Man fans are now clamoring for more of the character, specifically from Marvel Studios.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Reddit, one user posted an appreciation-type post for both Steven Oyoung and the character he portrayed, noting that Marvel Studios should make a Spider-Man movie starring Mister Negative (and Oyoung) as the main baddie.

Not even live for 24 hours on the game’s sub-Reddit page, the post already has nearly 4,000 votes up and over 200 comments of essentially universal agreement.

Created by Dan Slott and Phil Jimenez and introduced in 2007 by a cameo in the history of “Swing Shift” of Free Comic Book Day, Mister Negative isn’t exactly the most popular villain in the Spider-Man universe, which perhaps explains why he hasn’t been featured heavily up until now. But with Insomniac Games’ PlayStation 4 title a critical and commercial hit, now may be a better time than ever to bring him front and center.

For those that don’t know: Mister Negative’s origin story begins in China, where he was involved with the Snakeheads gang, a group known for human trafficking. While smuggling Chinese immigrants into the United States, the ship Li was on crashed into the shores of New York. From here, Li took the identity of a now deceased slave, Martin Li, who was coming to New York to see his wife. And this is, obviously, how he became known as Martin Li.

Without spoiling specifics, not long after he begins his new life, Li finds himself the victim of a human experimentation that transforms him into two men: the generous Martin Li and the villainous and powerful Mister Negative.

We will see more from Mister Negative in future Spider-Man movies? It’s hard to say, but the fan demand seems there.

Anyway, let us know what you think. Do you want to see a Spider-Man movie starring Martin Li?