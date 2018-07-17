Stan Lee Launching New Comic Series With POW! Entertainment

Stan Lee and POW! Entertainment have made amends it seems, and the two are launching a brand new series.

The new series is titled Work Force, and it brings Lee back to the company he founded. Stan Lee’s Work Force will focus on the daily lives of Lee and his team of superheroes that are also his employees, and they all work in a more traditional office setting rather than a Hall of Justice or Stark Tower. The series will focus n fun tales for all ages, featuring sentient copy machines and inter-dimensional monster attacks in a 9 to 5 setting (via Deadline).

The episodic novel will release twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting on July 17 on www.therealstanlee.com. You can check out the trailer for the series above.

Lee and POW! Entertainment were recently involved in a legal battle, as Lee had sued the company for $1 billion. The lawsuit took issue with Lee being conned into signing over the rights to his name and likeness, but POW! denied any wrongdoing. Lee recently dropped the suit, however, and released a statement on moving forward with new projects alongside POW! Entertainment.

“The whole thing has been confusing to everyone, including myself and the fans, but I am no happy to be surrounded by those who want the best for me,” Lee said in a statement. “I am thrilled to put the lawsuit behind me, get back to business with my friends and colleagues at POW! and launch the next wave of amazing characters and stories.”

It seems both parties are now on the same page and have settled their differences. The first half of 2018 has been a bit rough for Lee, with restraining orders, police reports, and other craziness surrounding the Marvel icon. Hopefully, the remainder of 2018 can be a lot more peaceful, and Work Force seems like as good a place to start as any.

Fans can see some of Lee’s creations on the big screen right now, as Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.