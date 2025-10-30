Star Trek: The Last Starship #1 Sells Out (And a Second Printing Is On the Way) (Exclusive)

IDW’s latest Star Trek series, Star Trek: The Last Starship, gave the iconic franchise it’s biggest fresh start yet, taking big chances and boldly going in a new direction. The first issue saw Captain Kirk come back to life and a huge change for the Federation as well, with just one ship left and a hope that the Federation can be brought back to life. It was a huge hit with fans — so much so that issue one has completely sold out, but don’t worry more are on the way.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal that Star Trek: The Last Starship #1 is going to second printing. The book has proven to be the biggest Star Trek comic launch since the original relaunch at IDW. Pre-orders for the second printing have a deadline of November 24th while the issue will go on sale January 7th. Details on the cover for the second printing will be revealed soon. The success of Star Trek: The Last Starship has been exciting for not just fans, but the series co-writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing as well, who called the book selling out “unbelievable.”

“Unbelievable! The Last Starship is going to its second printing!” Kelly and Lanzing said in a statement. “Of all the Star Trek books we’ve done over the last decade, The Last Starship is the most original, risk-taking, and was built for the comics medium alone — so it’s deeply meaningful that fans and retailers have given it their support. And with issue #2 and its many game-changing twists just around the corner, we’re thrilled that more copies of issue # will be available so the crew of The Last Starship can continue to grow across the comics community.”

“For The Last Starship to connect with fans the way it has means the world to us,” group editor Heather Antos said. “The series captures the spirit of exploration, hope, and unity that defines Star Trek — and seeing readers come aboard in such a force that we’re heading back for a second printing is proof that the message of the Federation still resonates.”

Get An Exclusive First Look At The Last Starship Issue #3!

In addition to the exciting news about The Last Starship #1’s second printing, ComicBook also has an exclusive look at the third issue that is set to be a huge issue for Star Trek fans. Final order cutoff for the issue is Monday, November 3rd. You can check out the exclusive first look — as well as covers for both issue #2 and issue #3 — below.

Here’s how IDW describes issue #3: “The U.S.S. Omega launches into battle. It’s adversary? A chaotic Klingon cult whose bloodred path is focused purely on obliterating the remaining vestiges of Starfleet. What’s left of the Federation is falling apart by the moment. Captain Sato, who once dreamed of uniting the galaxy, is now living his worst nightmare. He was raised in a time of peace… but no progress comes without a fight. While the Klingons might be his enemies after centuries of peace, he has Kirk as his ally… and no one knows how to defeat a Klingon better than the Federation’s greatest hero.”

The pre-order deadline for the second printing of Star Trek: The Last Starship #1 is November 24th. Issue #2 goes on sale November 11th, Pre-order deadline for issue #3 is Monday, November 3rd.

