Star Wars Teases Darth Vader's Confrontation With the Eye of Webbish Bog

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had the unenviable task of concluding not only the sequel trilogy, but also the entire Skywalker Saga, forcing the filmmakers to find the best way to conclude the immense journey while also delivering a standalone adventure, resulting in various elements being cut from the finished film, which included the Eye of Webbish Bog creature from the Mustafar sequence. Luckily, fans of Star Wars comics will get to see an exciting showdown between Darth Vader and the being in the upcoming Star Wars: Darth Vader #8, which is slated to hit comic stores this December.

The new issue is described:

Hungry for vengeance after his brutal punishment at the hands of the Emperor, can Darth Vader uncover his master’s secrets in the depths of Mustafar

Stripped of his greatest weapons, can the dark lord survive the fire and the Eye?

Or will he be overcome as the Eye turns Vader’s every question back to his own terrible secrets?

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The creature was originally set to appear in The Rise of Skywalker's opening scene, which some drafts featured a much longer version of. The sequence in the completed film felt so brief, in fact, that many audiences had no idea that they were witnessing a scene unfolding on Mustafar, given that it was known for being a lava-covered locale in previous adventures. Creature and special make-up effects creative supervisor Neal Scanlan previously detailed that the being likely didn't make the theatrical cut due to its confounding nature within the narrative, which would have taken too long to establish for its brief screen time.

“I think it maybe was too lengthy an explanation for something that [director J.J. Abrams] was able to explain in the movie much quicker, eventually," Scanlan confirmed with Collider earlier this year. "J.J.’s movies move very quickly don’t they, and it was all part of Kylo Ren’s journey and I think he just felt that there was too much time being spent on something which he explained much quicker. So that’s all it was, really. Run time is always my biggest fear on any movie. So much of what we do, so much of what we shoot — and I’m sure this is the same for every department — you invest so much time and love in it and you hope it’ll make the final cut, but it doesn’t always do that because the movie would be four hours long. Which would be great!”

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Darth Vader.

Are you excited to see the creature? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!