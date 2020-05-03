Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Getting Special Star Wars Day Digital Release

✖

Star Wars Day will already see the debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Disney+, the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the debut of The Mandalorian documentary. Now Marvel is getting in on the fun. Marvel Comics is set to begin shipping comics again in late May, but they're making a special digital exception for a new Star Wars comic. Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1 will released on digital on May 4th as part of the Star Wars Day celebration. Doctor Aphra first debuted in the pages of Star Wars: Darth Vader. Those appearances led to a spinoff solo series.

The new Doctor Aphra series, written by Alyssa Wong with art by Marika Cresta, gives Aphra a new crew and a new mission set during the era between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Here's a synopsis from Marvel's press release: "With the Rebel Alliance back on the run after their defeat at the Battle of Hoth, it’s never been a more dangerous time for outlaws, scoundrels, and the errant rogue archaeologist to make their way in the galaxy. But after a string of bad luck and near escapes, Doctor Aphra has been keeping a low profile—jobs are scarce and credits scarcer. But the promise of the score of a lifetime is just too good for her to pass up."

Physical copies of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1 will go on sale on May 27th at local comic shops.

(Photo: Marvel)

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1

FEB201023

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Cresta, Marika (CA) Valentina Remenar

NEW CREW, NEW MISSION!

With the Rebel Alliance back on the run after their defeat at the Battle of Hoth, it's never been a more dangerous time for outlaws, scoundrels and the errant rogue archaeologist to make their way in the galaxy. But after a string of bad luck and near escapes, DOCTOR APHRA is back on the job! She's been keeping a low profile - jobs are scarce and credits scarcer. But the promise of the score of a lifetime is a chance too good for her to pass up. And to find the cursed RINGS OF VAALE, Aphra will need a crew of treasure hunters the likes of which the galaxy has never seen before! But RONEN TAGGE, heir to the powerful Tagge family, also has his eyes on the prize. Do Aphra and her team stand a chance at fortune and glory?

Rated T

In Shops: May 27, 2020

SRP: $3.99

