Star Wars’ Most Divisive Character Gets His Redemption in New Comic First Look (Exclusive)

The Star Wars franchise is full of incredible and well-known characters. Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia are pop culture icons and that’s just scratching the surface. However, not all Star Wars characters are well-known for positive reasons. First appearing in the prequel movies, Jar Jar Binks might be the most notorious — divisive character in the entire franchise but the Gungan is about to get a shot at redemption in Marvel’s new Star Wars series, and ComicBook has the exclusive first look.

Hitting comic shops next month, Star Wars: Jar Jar is set to explore what happened to Jar Jar after the prequel movies and explore his pivotal role in the formation of the Rebel Alliance. Making this even better and perhaps even more intriguing for fans is that the book is not only being co-written by Ahmet Best who portrayed Jar Jar in the prequels, but the character will team up with Kelleran Beq, Best’s character from Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge that also appeared in The Mandalorian. You can check out the first look at the issue, co-written by Marc Guggenheim with art Kieran McKeown below.

Jar Jar Will Finally Face the Consequence of His Prequel Actions

Last Star Wars fans saw of Jar Jar Binks outside of a few scenes in Revenge of the Sith was in Attack of the Clones when he gave a speech to the Senate in support of giving Chancellor Palpatine major emergency powers that ended up leading to Palpatine declaring himself emperor. That was a devastating development for the galaxy, the impact of which fans have seen play out across various other movies and stories over the decades but we’ve never really found out how things went for Jar Jar.

We don’t get a lot of context in the first look, but as you can see in the exclusive images, Kelleran Beq appears to be a welcome face for Jar Jar — and whatever they get themselves into quickly heats up as they find themselves under attack. It also seems like we’ll be learning more about Kelleran Beq, which is an exciting prospect for fans. It will also be nice to see Best have the opportunity to be the master of Jar Jar’s destiny, in a sense. Following his appearance as Jar Jar in The Phantom Menace, Best dealt with a great deal of fan backlash which took a heavy emotional toll on the actor. In recent years, however, opinion has started to shift regarding the character — and getting to see the Gungan deal with the consequences of things and find out what happened next sets things up for his full redemption at last.

Here’s how Marvel describes Star Wars: Jar Jar #1: Jar Jar Returns — Co-Written By Jar Jar Himself, Ahmed Best! Jar Jar faces the consequences of giving emergency powers to Chancellor Palpatine. What pivotal role does Jar Jar play in the formation of the Rebel Alliance? Guest-starring fan-favorite Jedi Knight Kelleran Beq!

Star Wars: Jar Jar #1 goes on sale February 11th.

