2025 Completes Jar Jar Binks’ Redemption With A New Solo Series

It’s no secret that Jar Jar Binks is one of the most universally hated Star Wars characters. He was created to be comedy relief and to appeal to kids. Unfortunately, the majority of critics and fans alike found the Gungan annoying rather than endearing. He consistently caused problems for everyone and rarely contributed to any positive change around him, his few victories being more incidental than skillful. People joked that his actions could only be explained by Jar Jar being a Sith Lord, manipulating everything behind the scenes, which got so popular that the TV show LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy introduced Darth Jar Jar as a major villain.

Despite everything, Jar Jar is starting to redeem himself in fans’ minds. The actor who portrayed Jar Jar, Ahmed Best, appeared in The Mandalorian as Jedi Kelleran Beq, a character the audience really enjoyed. The opinion of Jar Jar has shifted ever so slightly away from his position as “most hated,” and there’s no better indication of that than the brand new, Jar Jar-focused comic co-written by none other than Ahmed Best.

Jar Jar Binks’ New Series Suggests He’s Hated No Longer

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Star Wars: Jar Jar Binks is a one-shot comic focused on Jar Jar in the immediate aftermath of Palpatine’s takeover of the galaxy. Jar Jar grapples with his own role in granting Palpatine the emergence powers that paved the way for the Empire, and teaming up with Jedi Knight Kelleran Beq, tying the clumsy Gungan into the very foundation of the Rebel Alliance. It will feature art by Kieran McKeown and Laura Braga, and be co-written by Marc Guggenheim and Ahmed Best, the actor who played Jar Jar and Kelleran Beq himself.

For a long time, Jar Jar has been despised by everyone who loved the series, but this comic could be the signal that everything is changing. Jar Jar’s appearance as an actual Sith Lord made everyone look at him with something other than disdain, and opened the door for fans to enjoy seeing the character. Alongside that, Ahmed Best himself has gathered a following of Star Wars fans for his portrayal of Kelleran Beq, so fans are excited to see him return. With that, it only makes sense for some focus to be shifted onto Jar Jar.

This comic’s premise also offers Jar Jar something he’s never had before: depth. Up until now, Jar Jar has only been there to cause problems and try to earn a few chuckles. Part of why fans hated him is that he didn’t do anything beyond that, but for the first time, this story offers the chance to explore who Jar Jar is under the clumsiness. He will have to grapple with real emotional issues and his own role in hurting the galaxy. Emotional depth is one of the best ways to endear the audience to a character, and the door for Jar Jar has already been opened. All he has to do is walk through it and not tumble down the stairs on his way.

Star Wars: Jar Jar Binks releases in February 2026!

