Storm Is Earth’s Mightiest Mutant, But Can She Beat Marvel’s Oddest Super-Soldier?

There are several super soldiers in the Marvel Universe, and the oddest one yet is about to rumble with Storm. Ororo Munroe is both an X-Man and an Avenger, splitting her time as she aids both teams. She’s also taken it upon herself to be the Champion of Earth, which has caught the attention of some cosmic deities. After being killed during a visit to Latveria, Storm was resurrected as the Herald of Eternity, the embodiment of the universe. Enter the Eternal Storm. We’ve yet to see the full ramifications of these developments since Storm’s solo series crossed over with the X-Men event X-Manhunt, but with that out of the way, her upgrade has put a target on her back.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Storm #7 by Murewa Ayodele, Luciano Vecchio, Alex Guimaraes, Fer Sifuentes-Sujo, and VC’s Travis Lanham. It finds Storm and the former X-Man Maggot in Brazil, stalking a target in the Amazon rainforest. They are facing off against a green anaconda that is being driven mad by the side effects of tainted super-soldier serum. The anaconda now hungers for mutant flesh and tries to attack Storm from behind. Luckily, Maggot is there for the save, punching the anaconda away from Storm.

The snake responds, smacking Maggot with its tail and knocking him to the wet ground. Storm tells Maggot to pace himself. He’s still recovering from his fight with Juggernaut in the Storm tie-in to X-Manhunt. Ororo had to use her new abilities to heal Maggot after Juggernaut ripped his arms off. Storm chases the anaconda through the water, with the preview ending on a close-up of her face. Storm appears to take on a reptilian appearance as her eyes and teeth become narrower.

“Go to sleep already!” Ororo screams in the final panel of the Storm #7 preview.

The issue celebrates Storm’s 50th anniversary after debuting in 1975’s Giant-Size X-Men #1. Some legendary thunder gods will show up to celebrate the occasion, but danger still lurks in Brazil.

“SERPENTS, SALAMANDERS AND STORM GODS – 50TH ANNIVERSARY ISSUE! Fifty years ago, ORORO MUNROE – the iconic STORM – made her debut in GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 – thundering her way into our hearts!” the solicitation for Storm #7 reads. “On this day, in her very own solo series, she will host a mix of debuts, reinventions and guest appearances of FIVE legendary thunder gods: THOR, CHAAC, SANGO, MAMARAGAN and SUSANOO! But first, a mission to BRAZIL goes horribly wrong. How much more can our hero endure?”

ComicBook spoke to writer Murewa Ayodele ahead of Storm #1, where we asked about setting up Storm’s new status quo. “In her very first appearance, Storm was responsible for a small village in Kenya. She has been responsible for the country, Wakanda, as its queen. In the previous (Krakoan) era, she became responsible for the planet Arakko (Mars),” Ayodele said. “So, Storm taking on the responsibility of being Earth’s protector is a natural progression not only as a result of the Krakoan Era but the as a result of her entire publication history. And with the Fall of Krakoa hitting the mutants so hard and putting her homeworld at great risk, Storm is determined to not let that happen again.”

Storm #7 goes on sale Wednesday, April 9th.


