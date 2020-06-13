First Look: Strange Adventures #3

After being on unexpected hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, comic books are back in shops and that means the wait for Strange Adventures is almost over. The series resumes in on June 16, continuing the story of Adam Strange who finds his status as hero as well as his entire record as a soldier in question. Now, in a new first look for Strange Adventures #3 set to hit shelves July 14, Mr. Terrific's investigation of accusations of murder against Adam threatens to turn Adam's life entirely upside down. You can check out the preview of the issue below.

In Strange Adventures #3 on July 14, can Adam Strange handle the truth? After the cosmic adventurer was accused of murder and had his whole record as a soldier questioned, he turned to Batman for help clearing his name. But someone else was needed to ensure that the investigation would be truly impartial.

Enter Mr. Terrific, the man for whom "Fair Play" is a credo to live by. Be careful what you wish for, Adam Strange, because your life is about to be turned upside down. This could be one of the greatest tests you've ever faced. Like when you had to prove yourselves in Rann's gladiatorial arena.

This adventure between two worlds continues, with Mitch Gerads drawing the gritty Earth sequences and Doc Shaner showing us the splendor of Adam Strange's battles in outer space!

Strange Adventures #3, by Tom King, Mitch Gerads and Evan “Doc” Shaner, will hit shelves on July 14.