Get Your First Look at Strange Skies Over East Berlin #3 (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios’ new series Strange Skies Over East Berlin has taken fans by storm with its compelling premise and bold visual style, and now we’ve got an exclusive first look at the much anticipated third issue. Writer Jeff Loveness (Judas) and artist Lisandro Estherren (Redneck) have crafted a thrilling story about an American spy who finds out something altogether not human is at the center of the epic conflict, and as you can see in the preview, things have been better for Herring’s mission. He finds himself at the mercy of Keiner, and it’s going to take all he can muster to take his foe down on the mental plane.

That said, the victor of this battle might not really matter in the scheme of things, as the alien creature is rampaging through the installation, and is taking out anyone who gets in its way. Whether Herring or Keiner is the one to emerge victorious, they’re going to have to deal with the fallout, and you can see what all the fuss is about starting on the next slide.

Strange Skies Over East Berlin #3 features a main cover by Evan Cagle (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and a variant cover by Raul Allen (Wonder Woman), and you can check out the official description below.

“Herring’s cover is blown! Captured by the spyhunter Keiner, Herring must go toe-to-toe in a mental battle with his old nemesis, while outside their interrogation room, the alien monster begins a psychic attack of its own.”

Strange Skies Over East Berlin #3 will hit comic stores on December 4th, and you can check out our exclusive first look starting on the next slide! As always let us know what you think in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!

Main Cover By Evan Cagle

Variant Cover By Raul Allen

Red Room

One On One

Time For Battle

Mental Threat

An Alien Threat