Red Hulk Is Officially a War Criminal (and It’s Doctor Doom’s Fault)

The growing tensions between Red Hulk and Doctor Doom will lead to an international incident of massive proportions. One of the newest titles to launch during One World Under Doom is a solo ongoing series featuring Red Hulk. The title was smartly timed to debut alongside Captain America: Brave New World, where Red Hulk, played by Harrison Ford, made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Doctor Doom has taken over the world, which isn’t sitting well with Red Hulk — especially since Red Hulk was locked away in a Latverian prison. But Red Hulk finds himself locked away again in a facility run by a new iteration of a powerful Marvel character.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal the cover and solicitation for July’s Red Hulk #6, a One World Under Doom tie-in story. The main cover by series artist Geoff Shaw features Red Hulk with his arms, legs, and waist strapped down on a harness as armed guards watch on. Doctor Doom marks Red Hulk as a war criminal after dropping a nuclear warhead on Latveria. In the background of the cover is a large shadow of a wolf-like creature with its mouth open and snarling. This figure is none other than an all-new War-Wolf, who will make their debut in Red Hulk #6. War-Wolf is in charge of a top-secret gamma-research facility where Red Hulk is locked away.

A variant cover of Red Hulk #6 by artist Dan Panosian shows off this mysterious new War-Wolf. Like previous versions of the character, they’re a half-human, half-werewolf hybrid with cybernetics on various parts of their body. We should learn War-Wolf’s identity once the issue drops on July 9th.

RED HULK #6

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

RED HULK VS. WAR-WOLF!

THUNDERBOLT ROSS is back on U.S. soil – not as a hero, but as a war criminal accused of violating the international treaty with DOCTOR DOOM after bringing down a nuclear warhead on LATVERIA. But this is no ordinary prison he finds himself trapped inside. Instead, it’s a top-secret, gamma-research facility run by none other than…THE WAR-WOLF!

On Sale 7/9

Red Hulk has seen a resurgence in the comics ever since Captain America: Brave New World made its way into theaters. We have the Red Hulk solo series, and Red Hulk is also a part of the cast of Sam Wilson: Captain America. Thaddeus Ross wound up in the super-powered prison The Raft at the end of Captain America: Brave New World, but there’s always a possibility that Harrison Ford returns to reprise the role down the line.

Fans would have thought that Red Hulk would take part in Avengers: Doomsday, but Harrison Ford’s name was curiously left out of the film’s recent marketing blitz. Marvel Studios announced over 20 names for the next Avengers film, with the cast littered with Avengers, Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, and original X-Men actors. Marvel has come out and said that there will be more additions to Avengers: Doomsday than what’s already been revealed. Plus, there’s Avengers: Secret Wars to look forward to. So there are a lot of chances for Red Hulk to smash once again in the MCU.

Red Hulk #6 goes on sale July 9th. Let us know your thoughts on his showdown with War-Wolf in the comments below!