Stranger Things and QR Codes Collide in Mad Cave Studios’ Ambitious New Horror Series Look Into My Eyes (Exclusive)

Mad Cave Studios is teaming up with the dynamite team of Rubine (The Expanse, Voltron), Francesco Segala (House of Slaughter, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and El Torres (Nancy in Hell, Roman Ritual) for a new series where monsters aren’t just metaphors, and we’ve got your exclusive first look! The new series is titled Look Into My Eyes, and presents an ambitious and fresh take on the psychological horror genre that implements QR codes throughout the issue, which allows readers to dive in even further. Look Into My Eyes is perfect for fans of Stranger Things, Paper Girls, and Uzamaki, and you can check out the first look and all the details below.

The new creator-owned series puts you in the town of Cravenwood, a relatively quiet town that is shaken by the disappearance of a high school student named Suzy. It’s then up to a conspiracy-obsessed teen named RJ to try and figure out what really happened, and it likely has to do with the sudden appearance of awful monsters surfacing in the town and the rise of a mysterious social app known as Knock Knock.

That all sounds compelling on its own, but there’s another layer, as each issue will contain different QR codes throughout. Each of these codes will allow you to explore Cravenwood’s disturbing lore, stalk the various characters’ social media accounts, and find hidden clues and documents that tie into the mystery, fully immersing you into this eerie world.

“Look Into My Eyes is my most personal and ambitious work to date—my first series as a full creator—and Mad Cave Studios has been the perfect home for it,” said writer and artist Rubine. “Inspired by my struggles with illness, isolation, and the fear of not fitting in, the story explores adolescence as a true horror story, with emotional burdens manifested as literal monsters. The incredible creative team, including Mike Marts, Marla Eizik, El Torres, and María Llovet, helped shape every layer of this immersive world, enhanced by QR code-driven lore and manga-influenced art. It’s a story about identity, transformation, and finding your place in the chaos.”

Look Into My Eyes #1 will feature covers by Rubine and María Llovet (Eros/Psyche, Faithless), and is set to hit comic stores on July 23rd. You can check out the official description for Look Into My Eyes below.

“In this first issue of Look Into My Eyes, readers are introduced to Cravenwood, a seemingly quiet town hiding dark secrets. When Suzy, a high school student, mysteriously vanishes, conspiracy-obsessed teen RJ Nguyen is determined to uncover the truth. But things in Cravenwood are far from normal. As RJ digs into Suzy’s disappearance, she stumbles upon the unsettling rise of Knock Knock, a wildly popular social app that seems to be taking over the town. Oh, and did we mention the sudden appearance of grotesque, many-eyed monsters lurking in the shadows?

With QR codes embedded throughout the issue, you can dive deeper into Cravenwood’s eerie lore by stalking the characters’ social media and exploring secret documents and hidden clues. Are you ready to uncover the secrets of Cravenwood?”

