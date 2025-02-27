2025 Comic Preview – All the Biggest Storylines & New Series to Know About

Play video

2025 is already shaping up to be a huge year for comics, and we’re not even two full months in. Whether you like the big superhero-powered stories from the big two or you are looking for something outside the genre in the realms of horror, thrillers, science fiction, fantasy, and more, there’s something that is set to appeal to your tastes throughout the year. We’ve collected some of the biggest comics we’re looking forward to in 2025, and while there are bound to be more announced as the year moves forward, we’ve already got a pretty stacked list to get hyped about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC

DC’s Absolute Universe continues to deliver with the Trinity, and this year the world looks to expand with three additional books. Those new books will be Absolute Flash, Absolute Green Lantern, and Absolute Martian Manhunter, and all three look to big swings just like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman. If those are anything to go by, fans are in for something special when all three add their unique flavor to Darkseid’s universe. Absolute Flash hits stores on March 19th, while Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 hits stores on March 26th. Absolute Green Lantern #1 lands in stores on April 2nd.

On the main timeline side, there’s the first All In crossover event happening in April in We Are Yesterday. We Are Yesterday will pick up some big threads from the DC All In Special, and will take place in the pages of Batman/Superman: World’s Finest, Justice League Unlimited, and the World’s Finest 2025 Annual, with Mark Waid helming an all-star creative team. It all gets started in Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #38 on April 16th.

Speaking of crossovers, one of the most surprising ones will take place between the worlds of DC and Sonic The Hedgehog. DC X Sonic The Hedgehog #1 will bring Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, and the whole crew into contact with the Justice League, as they unite to take on an invasion of Sonic’s world from Darkseid. It looks certifiably epic, and the first issue will hit stores on March 19th.

One of the biggest stories of the year kicks off in late March, as the much anticipated Hush 2 (or H2SH) will get started in the pages of Batman #158. The story will feature the return of Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee as well, so to say there’s some serious hype with this one is an understatement. Batman #158 will hit comic stores on March 26th.

It’s going to be a big year for DC’s Trinity, though Superman will especially be getting a heavy portion of the spotlight thanks to the Summer of Superman lineup that continues to grow by week. Not only will there be a wedding in the Summer of Superman Special #1, but fans can also jump on with a new Supergirl series, the launch of Superman Unlimited (which features Dan Slott’s Superman debut), Superman: The World, Superman’s Good Guy Gang graphic novel, and a five issue series titled Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton. If you’re a fan of the Man of Steel, it’s going to be a great year.

Batman will also be getting a brand new creative team later this year, as Matt Fraction, artist Jorge Jimenez, colorist Tomeu Morey, and letterer Clayton Cowles will be giving Batman and Gotham a modern shake-up. The blue and grey is back, but this isn’t the same old Gotham, and it’s not the same Dark Knight defending it either. This new chapter will begin this September, and we cannot wait to see what the team has up their sleeves.

MARVEL

While DC has their Absolute Universe, Marvel has its Ultimate Universe, and it’s hitting on all cylinders as well. Ultimate Wolverine just hit its stellar second issue while The Ultimates, Ultimate Black Panther, Ultimate Spider-Man, and Ultimate X-Men continue to roll on. As we get closer to the Maker’s return, Marvel will introduce a new series titled Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, which will bring Miles Morales to the Ultimate Universe and be the first crossover between the two worlds when it hits stores on June 4th.

Over in its main timeline, Marvel is moving full speed ahead into a Doom-centric event One World Under Doom, which recently launched with a big time one-shot. That put the new Sorcerer Supreme Doom in control of the world’s biggest power players, and he has already started to form the world to his image, though not exactly in the ways you would expect. Marvel will have a host of tie-in issues that will explore the impact of the event, including Doom Academy, this week’s Doctor Strange of Asgard #1, Red Hulk #1, and Superior Avengers.

Spider-Man will also be jumping into a new series, getting a new creative of Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz with April’s Amazing Spider-Man #1. Kelly looks to bring the character back to the essentials, exploring a down on his luck Peter Parker who has to face some of his classic villains in his trademark quippy style. It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster ride in the Spider-Man books over the past year, so it will be a fresh hopping on point for the web-slinging when Amazing Spider-Man #1 hits stores on April 9th.

Two other Marvel books also deserve some shine, including the what if-style scenario series Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell #1. The series comes from Charles Soule and Steve McNiven and puts readers in the boots of an old Matt Murdock who finds himself doing what he can to help those around him after a horrific event reshapes the world. When a deadly gas fills Hell’s Kitchen, the story shifts in a major way, and it remains to be seen how the once great Daredevil will respond.

There’s also the print series debut of Marvel Rivals star Jeff The Land Shark, who will follow up his previous comics success with a brand new series that will have him attempting to clear his name after the mayhem caused by Shadow Jeff. Kelly Thompson and Tokiokoro are at the helm of the series, and it will surely be hilarious and delightful, just like Jeff.

In the most recent addition to this list, Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti will be teaming up to take on the star spangled Avenger in a brand new series. The duo will launch the next era of Captain America later this year, exploring the time between Cap emerging from suspended animation but before he joined the Avengers. Zdarsky did a similar thing with Batman: The Knight, and it ended up being one of the best explorations of an origin story to date, so perhaps we’re in for another round under Marvel’s umbrella.

IMAGE COMICS

The Invincible Universe is getting expanded with a new series pretty soon, and it will be Battle Beast answering the call. The team of Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley will reunite to deliver a brand new Invincible series for the first time in years, and Battle Beast will be the perfect place to jump on for new readers, while longtime fans will also have plenty to sink their teeth into. Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 will hit comic stores on April 16th.

Coming up later this month is an all new series from Matthew Rosenberg and Stefano Landini titled We’re Taking Everyone Down with Us #1, and it sounds fantastic. It follows the daughter of a mad scientist who is left alone in the world after her father is killed by the world’s greatest spy, and she will have to decide whether to live a normal life or get revenge, all with her father’s robot bodyguard along for the adventure. It hits comic stores on March 26th.

Then there’s the follow-up Golden Rage: Mother Knows Best, which is written by Chrissy Williams and features artwork by Lauren Knight and colorst by Sofie Dodgson. Desribed as Squid Game meets Handmaid’s Tale, this will pick up after the events of the first series and bring even more stakes into the equation when it hits comic stores on April 9th.

There’s also the action-comedy Moonshine Bigfoot from Zach Howard, Steven Ellis, Mike Marlow, and Nelson Daniel, which is set in 1981 and follows Moonshine Bigfoot as he lives his life just trying to live life to the fullest. That all changes when he ends up running across a cabal best compared to the illuminati, and it only gets more chaotic from there. Moonshine Bigfoot hits comic stores on April 16th.

James Tynion IV and Michael Walsh are also delivering a thrilling new series titled Exquisite Corpses. Exquisite Corpses sets the stage in a small town that ends up being the location for a brutal game played by the wealthiest families in America. Every five years on Halloween, they drop 12 of the deadliest people in the world in one place, and the last killer standing wins. This year it’s the citizens of Oak Valley who find themselves suddenly at the center of this lethal game, and it’s simply about surviving the night. Exquisite Corpses #1 hits stores on May 14th.

DARK HORSE COMICS

Dark Horse is about to shine a light on the hit tabletop roleplaying game Our Brilliant Ruin with a new series fittingly titled Our Brilliant Ruin: Horror at Crane Mansion #1. Cullen Bunn has teamed up with artist Christopher Mitten, colorist Piky Hamilton, and letterer Frank Cvetkovic to craft a tale full of classic mystery and plenty of supernatural happenings as an investigator looks to figure out who the victim is, who killed them, and what it all has to do with a malignant force that turns people into terrifying monsters. It hits stores on March 26th.

Later in the year Dark Horse will bring together Mark Millar and Per Berg for a brand new thriller Vatican City, and this sounds pretty epic right out of the gate. The series takes place in a world overrun by vampires, and the final vestiges of humanity are holding out behind the walls of Vatican City. Only 2000 humans remain, and they have to wonder how long they can hold out as the Vampire hordes build outside the walls. Vatican City hits stores on April 9th.

The Umbrella Academy will be making its return to comics later this year, with Gerard Way, Gabriel Bá, Dave Stewart, and Nate Piekos uniting to finally bring the story of The Sparrows to comics. While the show has tackled its version of the story, the comics will have their chance to bring the much-anticipated next chapter of adventures to life when The Umbrella Academy: Plan B #1 hits comic stores on June 11th.

Have you ever wondered what would happen if the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collided with RoboCop in an action comedy series? Well you’re in luck, as that’s exactly what we’re getting in the new series RoboWolf, and it’s a ’90s fan’s dream. The artwork feels like it stepped out of that era, and the premise of RoboWolf and his crew of thieves going on a mission to save his daughter and take down the villainous Colonel Massacre seems like the perfect blend of fun, action, and nostalgia. RoboWolf #1 hits comic stores on May 21st.

BOOM! STUDIOS

BOOM!’s reimagining of the Power Rangers franchise continues to be a major success with Power Rangers Prime #5, which just released and finally introduces the world to the new team. Moving forward it will remain to be seen not only what role Rita continues to play in the team, but also how they will deal with their newfound adversaries, who also happen to be the beloved superhero team in the VR Troopers. Power Rangers Prime #6 hits comic stores on April 30th.

One of BOOM!’s biggest series will be making its return this April, as Something Is Killing the Children will kick off a new story arc and the sixth year of the Slaughterverse with Something Is Killing The Children #41. James Tynion and Werther Dell’Edera will finally shed light on what happened to Erica’s mentor Jessica, something the series has been building to for quite some time, and it all beings on April 2nd.

Hollow: The Woman in White will head back to Sleepy Hollow with the team of Shannon Watters, Branden Boyer-White, and Berenice Nelle in tow. When Leon goes missing by the legendary Raven Rock, the crew recruits their ally the headless horseman to help the search, and that’s where legend meets reality as they discover the legend of the Woman in White. Hollow: The Woman in White hits comic stores on August 5th.

DSTLRY

DSTLRY looks to have a killer year as well, and it’s upcoming grenade of chaos known as Knife is one of my most anticapted series of the year. Knife comes from the team of Miles Gunter and Patrick Mullholland, and revolves around an ancient blade that contains a sinister primordial power. It ends up in the hands of a yoga instructor named Paige, who teams up with a molotove-cocktail shotgun wielding survivor named Riva to get to the bottom of the Knife’s mystery and what causes it to be so destructive, and it looks delightfully insane. Knife releases on April 23rd.

It’s actually a pretty stacked April for DSTLRY, which will also release A Mischief of Magpies #1 from the team of Simon Spurrier and Matias Bergara. The fantastical journey stars Mar, a teenage who is transported to an extraordinary city set in a shoreless ocean. Stuck between the bright spires above the waves and the haunted halls below, Mar looks to discover why he keeps shifting between realms and what this place actually is, and the only help he has are a crew of magpies that have all the answers, but lack any of the questions. A Mischief of Magpies #1 releases on April 16th.

In May fans will be introduced to a new series titled Galactic, which is described as an ultraviolent sci-fi romance story from Curt Pires and Amilcar Pinna. The new series follows a bounty hunter who is hired to retrieve a runaway princess, though the princess happens to be on a death-bender. It only gets more complicated though, as the crew finds itself in the midst of a war as an unpredictable romance also starts to build. Fans of Star Wars and The Incal have a lot to look forward to when Galactic releases on May 14th.

DYNAMITE

One of the most anticipated relaunches is Dynamite’s Darkwing Duck #1, which will bring the lovable Disney superhero into a series that looks to embody what made the original animated series so special. Framed as episodes of the show, writer Daniel Kibblesmith and the art team of Ted Brandt and Ro Stein are telling new stories and embracing the fun, stakes, and charm that’s made the character so endearingly popular, and you can pick up the first issue when it hits comic stores on March 5th.

Dynamite’s ever popular Vampirella will jump into a new story that will put her to the test in a truly different way, and it will be Christopher Priest and Ergun Gunduz guiding readers through a world of vampires, loss, and love. As The Long Night begins, Vampirella’s infant son is returned, but Vampirella wasn’t able to bond with him and feels like she doesn’t know him (thanks to the meddling of her evil twin Draculina), and has to deal with everything else going on around her as she spirals into postpartum depression. Vampirella #1 hits comic stores on March 26th.

A familiar hero is jumping into the world of comics with Captain Planet #1, which features the team of David Pepose and Emmanuel Casallos reimaginign the iconic planetary defender.Five individuals iwll have to overcome their problems and learn to trust each other in order to save Gaia and stop the rampaging Lucian Plunder, because there’s not much time, and the world needs Captain Planet. Captain Planet #1 hits comic stores on April 23rd.

Which books are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!