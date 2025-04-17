Daredevil’s Steve S. DeKight and Micael Gaydos Reveal Political Horror Graphic Novel ‘Beneath’ First Look (Exclusive)

Mad Cave Studios is bringing a mix of horror, political intrigue, and suspicion to paperback with the release of Beneath, and we’ve got your exclusive first look! Beneath was originally released as a Comixology Original, and now Mad Cave has teamed up with showrunner and filmmaker Steven S. DeKnight (Daredevil, Spartacus), artist Michael Gaydos (Alias, Jessica Jones), and colorist Toben Racicot to bring the story to a whole new audience. The new trade will hit stores on July 15th, and you can check out an exclusive preview of Beneath below.

Beneath follows Deputy Sheriff Jess Delgado as she attempts to transport the lone survivor of a mysterious attack along the border. They are making their way to a soon to be closed detention center that only houses a few guards and several detainees. That’s not all it houses though, and soon something otherworldly emerges from below the Earth. To have any chance of survival, these two groups will have to fight side by side, and it remains to be seen if they can actually make that happen.

“I could not be more excited for the paperback release of Beneath by our friends at Mad Cave,” said Steven DeKnight. “This is a story with a special place in my heart that unfortunately has once again become all too timely. The fact that I got to bring it to life with artist extraordinaire Michael Gaydos is truly a dream come true.”

“This was my first foray in the horror comic genre and I couldn’t have asked for a better writer and partner than the esteemed Steven S. DeKnight,” said Michael Gaydos. “I am extremely proud of this graphic novel and am so happy that it’s finally coming out in paperback. Many thanks to Mad Cave for making this a reality.”

“Beneath is a hard-hitting thriller with real social relevance,” said Mad Cave Studios editor Sarah Brunstad. “Gaydos brings his usual thoughtfulness and terrific intensity to DeKnight’s script, and the result is a top-notch package. We’re so excited here at Mad Cave to bring the print edition to the world.”

Beneath is a perfect fit for fans of books like Something is Killing the Children, The Walking Dead, Unearth, and Infidel, and it will hit comic stores on July 15th. You can find the official description below.

Deputy Sheriff Jess Delgado is tasked with transporting the sole survivor of a mysterious attack along the Texas-Mexico border to CoreCivil, a for-profit immigration detention center closing down due to widespread protests. Housing only a handful of remaining detainees and manned by a skeleton crew of disgruntled guards, the detention center becomes a desperate battleground when something otherworldly emerges from deep below the earth. Something that only fears the light. Deputy Delgado must pull together the guards and detainees—two groups that hate and fear each other—to survive the night. Or fall to the vengeance of the things that live Beneath.

