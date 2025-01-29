Superman: Lex Luthor Special #1 Review: An Absolute Must-Read

Superman has been on an all-time run, and one of the biggest reasons for that success can be attributed to how fulfilling the series is for longtime readers. Whether it be one-shots, back-up stories, or just small asides within a larger story, it all feels like it contributes to a greater whole, and will most certainly pay off somewhere down the line. A perfect example of this in action is the Superman: Lex Luthor Special, which not only moves the story of Lex and Superman forward, but also affects everything and everyone in the Superman world in some sort of profound way, and all within a story that can’t help but draw upon some level of empathy for one of DC’s greatest villains. It’s simply phenomenal, and builds upon a run that set that high bar in the first place.

Joshua Williamson has been utilizing Luthor’s current status as an amnesiac to great effect over the past few issues, and while you always knew Luthor would eventually regain his memories, Williamson certainly made a case for pushing that eventuality down the road a bit simply due to how well executed the current status quo continued to be. That’s all figured into the equation here as well, as Luthor’s complete turnaround has had a visible effect on Mercy, bringing out a more vulnerable side, while Lena actually establishes some sort of connection with her father. Superman has also seen a Luthor who looks to avoid any of the pitfalls and actions of his former self, and that’s why the radius of what we see in the special is so far reaching.

As for Luthor himself, a heaping of praise is much deserted for Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira, Adriano Lucas, and Dave Sharpe, drawing so much out of the quieter moments. You don’t simply see those moments, you feel them, and every heartbreak feels as if it carries the weight of the world. And yet, those heartbreaking memories lead to one of the most unexpected and yet endearingly hopeful moments of the entire series, let alone this one issue.

It was never going to be a question of if Luthor would return, but of when and how it would land. It would be incredibly easy to just have Luthor playing innocent until he was discovered or betrayed Superman down the line, and while it would have certainly been effective, it wouldn’t have resonated in nearly the same way. Here all of the cards are on the table, but things are still incredibly messy, and none of it works either if not for the fact that you genuinely empathize with Lex and how a hopeful and inventive young child was hardened and changed by a pathetic parental example. Superman: Lex Luthor Special #1 is simply a must-read, whether you’re a fan of Superman or not.

Published by DC Comics

On January 29, 2025

Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira

Colors by Adriano Lucas

Letters by Dave Sharpe

