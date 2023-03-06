Superman Is Murdered by a Familiar Face in New DC Preview

One Superman takes down another in a preview of a new DC comics series. One of the titles to launch under DC's new era of Superman comics is Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent by writer Tom Taylor and artist Clayton Henry. It's a follow-up to Taylor's Superman: Son of Kal-El, and continues the adventures of the Man of Steel's adolescent son who protected Earth while Kal-El was off-planet. Both father and son are now reunited on Earth, but Jon's next big adventure will include some multiverse-hopping. And as a preview of Adventures of Superman demonstrates, one Superman in the multiverse is going to meet a grisly fate.

DC released a preview of Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #1 by Tom Taylor, Clayton Henry, Jordie Bellaire, and Wes Abbott. It starts with a weary-looking Superman standing in the rubble of a city, with his super-hearing picking up a faint voice in his ear. This voice taunts Superman by telling him that he's coming to get him, and asks if Supes is going to run away. Of course, the Man of Steel replies that he's not running. The next page reveals the villainous Ultraman, who slams down on our hero from above.

Before killing Superman, Ultraman taunts him by asking him to say his last word. Sadly, Supes' last word is "Lois," his wife, which Ultraman comments is always the last word of every Superman he's murdered across the multiverse. Ultraman then uses his heat-ray vision to incinerate Superman.

Adventures of Superman and Injustice Crossover Revealed

Tom Taylor had been keeping a secret regarding Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent, and the revelation will be music to the ears of Injustice fans. The Dawn of DC includes new jumping-on points for the Superman Family, including a new series for Jon Kent. Tom Taylor and Clayton Henry are collaborating on Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent, a new limited series that spins out of Taylor's Superman: Son of Kal-El. Jon Kent and Val-Zod have to stop Ultraman from murdering Kal-Els from across the multiverse, and one universe the series will travel to is the world of the Injustice: Gods Among Us video game, which Taylor is familiar with after writing Injustice and Injustice 2 for DC.

"Injustice for me is a very troubled time. I had so much fun on that book. Obviously, I was on it for years. I think I was originally hired for fifteen chapters, and I wrote over 150," Tom Taylor told DC.com. "But there's a lot about Injustice that that rubs me up the wrong way. I don't believe Superman, no matter what happens to him, can become that person. I don't believe Wonder Woman becomes that person. So, for me, it's a really interesting Elseworld, and throwing Jon Kent as sort of that beacon of hope and in a way, quite an innocent character and a character who wants the best for the world, throwing him into that world where his father has become a dictator gives us so much to play with. I've been talking about this story to all my friends who will listen for months, long before we knew where we were going with this."

The preview of Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Tuesday, March 7th.