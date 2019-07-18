Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary 4-Figure Pack is Available Now

It’s been 35 years since Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman published the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic, and this 4-pack of figures has just launched to commemorate the event. It features Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael in their original black and white – with the exception of the red mask that they all wore back in 1984. To sweeten the deal, the TMNT set also comes with a bonus version of the original comic with a cover illustrated by Kevin Eastman.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary 4-Pack is a Walmart exclusive that you can only get right here for $44.97 (with free fast shipping) while supplies last. A sell out is inevitable, so grab one while you can. A picture of the included comic book along with an official description can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“35 years ago, Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman created and published a dark, edgy, black and white comic called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The original Turtles all wore the same color mask, red. Their different signature weapons were the one thing that differentiated them from each other at that time. These figures celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the same black and white color version of the comics, with the exception of an exclusive red detail on their mask. Each Turtle comes with their original signature weapon.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.