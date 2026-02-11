Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Just Revealed New Toyline Partner (And The Crossover Possibilities Are Huge)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise is poised to have a huge year in 2026, though that comes with a number of changes as well. One of the biggest changes has to do with the successful Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toyline, which has called Playmates Toys home for almost two decades. That’s changing though, as Playmates Toys will end its run with the toyline this year. Now we know who will be taking over the license for the toys next year, and it will send crossover possibilities through the roof.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starting in 2027, Paramount has announced they are partnering with Mattel on creating a new generation of products for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brand. It’s a multi-year licensing agreement, and the lineup will include action figures, playsets, accessories, vehicles, games, collectibles, and role play. That will include new product lines for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 in 2027 and a new product line for the recently announced TMNT live-action and CG animated hybrid in 2028. With their new home at Mattel, they are now under the same umbrella as a variety of huge franchises, so the crossover potential is massive.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Now Has Access To Even Bigger Crossovers

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles line at Playmates Toys was always open to collaboration, and despite Playmates Toys holding the main Toys license, there were many TMNT figures on the market. NECA has had its own line of Turtles figures for years, and McFarlane Toys recently started its own Turtles series as part of their Page Punchers line. There were also crossovers with other brands, but there are even more possibilities with Mattel.

Mattel is already home to some huge franchises, and they recently became the new licensor for DC, with that line starting up later this year. Mattel’s lineup of brands is immense, and that roster includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Uno, Hello Kitty and Friends, Disney, Wicked, Harry Potter, Jurassic World, Masters of the Universe, Monster High, Story Bots, and Street Sharks.

TMNT has actually previously crossed over with Masters of the Universe and WWE, but this means we could much more easily get new collaborations with those properties, and with the new Masters of the Universe line, we could also get new interpretations altogether if they wanted to crossover once more.

TMNT could also make its way into franchises like Street Sharks, Hot Wheels, Barbie, and Disney, and in any number of unexpected ways. Plus, you just know Fisher-Price could do an entire TMNT line, and who doesn’t want a tiny version of the Sewer Lair? You are correct, everyone wants that.

What will be most interesting to see is how the core figures themselves differ from the Playmates Toys versions, which had their own unique and nostalgic style. Will they be closer to the new DC and MOTU figures, or will they be more like the Origins MOTU figures and have scaled-back articulation for a more nostalgic visual look? We’ll have to wait and see, but the new era kicks fully into gear next year.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!