10 Most Powerful Versions of X-Men Heroes, Ranked by Powers

The X-Men are well-known for being a collection of the world’s most powerful heroes, with many of their members being near-unstoppable Omega-Class mutants. Yet even with many members being capable of warping all of reality, some alternate forms and incarnations are even stronger. Indeed, there are numerous instances of iconic X-Men heroes unlocking their true potential to become god-like multiversal beings. Such versions have existed both in the main Marvel Universe and across the multiverse. Through these unbelievable power-ups, these alternate versions of the X-Men’s greatest members are among the most powerful beings to exist in Marvel’s infinite cosmos.

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Marvel Comics is no stranger to featuring overpowered mutants. Still, sometimes members of the X-Men receive power boosts beyond the limits of what even their X-Genes can offer.

10) Brother Mutant

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Brother Mutant is an alternate version of not one, but two X-Men members. Hailing from the gender-swapped universe of Earth-127, Brother Mutant is an amalgamation of the X-Men Magneto and Wolverine, as well as Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver, and Mesmero. When Scarlet Warlock tried to transfer Wolverine’s adamantium skeleton to Magneto to make her more powerful, the spell did not work exactly as he intended and it had some unpleasant side effects. Scarlet Warlock’s spell went out of control and caused everyone present to merge into one all-powerful being. The result was a maniacal villain obsessed with having mutants dominate humanity. The emergent Brother Mutant possesses all the powers of the mutants who make up his being, including Magneto’s magnokinesis, Scarlet Warlock’s Chaos Magic, Quicksilver’s super-speed, Wolverine’s claws and healing factor, and Mesmero’s hypnotic powers. All of this made a lethal combination that allowed Brother Mutant to kill countless people and brainwash an army of Wolverine variants.

9) Revelation

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With the power to understand all languages, no one would have suspected that the X-Man Cypher would become one of the Earth’s greatest threats. When Cypher won a tournament to determine Apocalypse’s successor, he was given a Death Seed and transformed into Revelation. In this form, Revelation can bend any living thing to his will. In the dystopian Age of Revelation future of Earth-25221, Revelation used this power to create a pathogen called the X-Virus that either killed humans or turned them into mutants. Yet even being the ruler of an entirely new nation in North America wasn’t enough for him, as his endgame was to become all-powerful. By tricking Apocalypse into returning to Earth, Revelation was able to have the X-Virus trigger its true purpose. The X-Virus mutated, connecting everyone and everything on Earth into a single giant biomass, with Revelation as its central consciousness. Ultimately, this caused Revelation to turn into a living planet.

8) Herald of Galactus Rogue

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Rogue’s whole deal is that she can steal the powers and skills of other people through a touch. On Earth-81239, the Silver Surfer tried to rebel against Galactus but was sent crashing to the planet below. Rogue was nearby when the Silver Surfer crashed, and she went to help the extraterrestrial stranger. Rogue tried to revive Silver Surfer, but in so doing, she absorbed all the former Herald of Galactus’s memories and connection to the Power Cosmic. Those who possess the Power Cosmic wield incredibly potent abilities, such as immortality, faster-than-light speed, energy projection and absorption, telepathy, telekinesis, and time manipulation. Naturally, Rogue tried to use this newfound power to protect the Earth from Galactus’s ravenous appetite. Although Rogue couldn’t defeat the Devourer of Worlds, she was still able to injure Galactus with her strikes. With her absorption abilities combined with the near-infinite Power Cosmic, Rogue is among the strongest Heralds that Galactus has ever recruited.

7) New Sun

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The hero Gambit once had the potential to become an Omega-Class mutant, but he feared that obtaining such power would cause him to lose control. Gambit underwent a brain surgery performed by Mr. Sinister to prevent his powers from becoming so great that they became uncontrollable. However, on Earth-9921, Gambit joined the X-Men before he met Mr. Sinister, and they encouraged him to embrace his mutant powers fully. Thus, Gambit never had his limiting surgery. With no surgery to hold him back, Gambit unlocked his true potential and became practically unstoppable. Taking on the new name of New Sun, this cosmic version of Gambit possessed complete control over kinetic energy. He can make objects or people explode without touching them, can freeze people in place, cause them to move incessantly, and can manipulate the surrounding temperature. New Sun can also transform into a being of pure energy that can travel between universes. In this form, New Sun killed Phoenix Jean Grey and accidentally destroyed the Earth.

6) Doctor Strangefate

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Despite having a name and appearance that make him look like an amalgamated version of Marvel’s Doctor Strange and DC’s Doctor Fate, Doctor Strangefate is actually a variant of Professor X. In the Amalgam Universe, otherwise known as Earth-9602, Charles Xavier was among the strongest telepaths on his world. After nearly dying while on an expedition into the Himalayas, Charles was saved by Nabu the Ancient One, who acts as the Lord Supreme of Order. Trained in the mystic arts by Nabu, Charles soon became the Sorcerer Supreme and the most powerful hero in the Amalgam Universe. He can manipulate time and space, control minds, banish people to other dimensions, turn intangible, transmute matter, and travel between universes. Doctor Strangefate’s weirdest ability is that he can merge different people to make amalgamated followers. Even after the DC and Marvel Universes were separated, Doctor Strange survived and threatened to merge them again to save his world.

5) Black Vortex Shadowcat

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With her power to phase through matter, Shadowcat doesn’t seem like the type of hero who could become a cosmic entity. That would all change when the X-Men and Guardians of the Galaxy discovered the Black Vortex. This Celestial artifact allows a person to unlock their true potential at the risk of being corrupted by its power. Shadowcat entered the Black Vortex and found extraordinary powers. She could not only phase through matter but she also was able to transcend the multiverse itself. In this form, she could hold galaxies in her palms and communicate with every alternate version of herself across the infinite multiverse. She would use this power to crush fleets of starships in her hand and phase an entire planet. Yet despite achieving this kind of godhood, Shadowcat ultimately refused to give in to its temptation of virtually unlimited power and relinquished it to be a mortal again.

4) Eternal Storm

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When Storm was first introduced, she mistakenly believed that her weather-manipulating powers made her a goddess. However, this Omega-Level mutant would eventually achieve true godhood. Storm was chosen by Eternity, the omnipotent and omnipresent personification of the universe, to be his champion and host in the war against Oblivion. As the host of Eternity and the Avatar of Life, Storm received an upgrade on a cosmic scale and is tasked with keeping the universal balance between life and death. In this state, Storm was officially recognized as a deity by the other Storm Gods after overpowering several of them. She can also partake in battles across all of time and space, and nearly killed Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Doom, and fought on par with the Storm God Hadad. Eternal Storm could even defeat Infinity, the embodiment of space and the universe, as well as the Black Winter, a creature that consumes entire universes and regularly overpowers Galactus.

3) Dark Phoenix Cyclops

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The Avengers vs X-Men event saw Earth’s Mightiest Heroes fighting the Children of the Atom to determine what should be done with the multiversal Phoenix Force as it approaches Earth. This conflict splits the Phoenix Force into five pieces, which inhabit the bodies of Cyclops, Emma Frost, Namor, Colossus, and Magik. Named the Phoenix Five, the corrupted X-Men began creating a world for mutants at humanity’s expense. Although each member was strong, they only had fractions of the Phoenix’s full omnipotent cosmic power. However, when one member falls, their portion of the Phoenix Force is redistributed among the other members. Ultimately, Cyclops absorbs all the fragments and is completely corrupted by its overwhelming power. As the Dark Phoenix, Cyclops’ mere presence caused worldwide natural disasters. He could also punch the Hulk from Sydney to Sacramento, boil the world’s oceans, gain omniscience, threaten to destroy the Earth, and fight on par with Hope Summers and Scarlet Witch simultaneously.

2) Old Man Phoenix

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The Phoenix Force is the embodiment of multiversal death and rebirth, and one of its most powerful hosts across infinite realities was Wolverine of Earth-14412. When Loki destroyed the Earth, Wolverine was resurrected and became the Phoenix Force’s new host, and together they traveled for billions of years across the cosmos, stopping supernovas and black holes. Given how long they were together, Wolverine mastered the Phoenix Force in a way that few others have. As Old Man Phoenix, he can effortlessly destroy planets and fight on par with King Thor, who killed Galactus. And as both a Wolverine and Phoenix variant, Old Man Phoenix can survive and regenerate from being reduced to ashes. Old Man Phoenix’s greatest feat is when he used his cosmic power to help hold back the God Quarry, which was a flood that threatened to destroy the infinite multiverse. Old Man Phoenix is the best there is at what he does, and what he does is bringing death and rebirth across the universe.

1) Cosmic Queen Phoenix

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Of the numerous Phoenix hosts, none can compare to Jean Grey. And of the many times that she’s merged with the Phoenix Force, Jean’s most powerful form was achieved when she became the Cosmic Queen. In this form, Jean is no longer a mortal hosting an all-powerful cosmic entity. Instead, Jean Grey and the Phoenix Force are one and the same. Cosmic Queen Jean has complete mastery of her omnipotent power and isn’t at risk of being corrupted by it. In this form, Jean can control galaxy-sized black holes, turn Gorr the God Butcher into a star, fracture reality, and eradicate the Dark Gods from the multiverse. More importantly, since Jean and the Phoenix Force are fully merged, she’s now a member of the cosmic order, which includes all-powerful cosmic entities like Eternity, Infinity, Oblivion, Death, the Living Tribunal, and the One Above All. And like the Phoenix Force itself, Jean is now creation incarnate, and pieces of her essence now reside in every star, planet, and being in the multiverse.

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