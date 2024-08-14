Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Nightwatcher #1 Review: Mutant Town Gets a Dark Avenger

IDW Publishing’s recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 got the new era of TMNT comics from the publisher off to a strong start. Not content to stop there, IDW is expanding the line, first with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Nightwatcher #1. Written by Juni Ba, a newish comics industry talent on a stellar rise, and artist Fero Pe, who previously drew some stellar issues of the previous volume of the Ninja Turtles ongoing series. Undergirded by a solid premise and produced by capable creators, NIghtwatcher #1 makes the case for a further exploration of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe.

Nightwatcher #1 introduces a new Nightwatcher. In previous incarnations of the Turtles and their universe, Nightwatcher has been a ruthless vigilante persona donned by Raphael to patrol the streets and dole out justice as he sees fit without the judgment of the rest of his family. Nightwatcher #1 introduces a different character under the mask. We won’t spoil the reveal here, but while it wasn’t all that shocking, it was quite satisfying to see who the true lead of this series turned out to be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nightwatcher #1 borrows a structure that longtime superhero comics readers may recognize. Nightwatcher is chasing down a would-be kidnapper trying to make it out of Mutant Town. The issue follows this pursuit but at times pulls away to TV news interviews getting the “man on the street” perspective on Nightwatcher and Mutant Town. The opinions voiced by the “average citizens” reflect the common, unthinking prejudice that often creeps into the public consciousness. When the hypocrisy of these views is pointed out they are often doubled down upon. Other such vignettes spotlight mutants living in the Mutant Town neighborhood, offering a different point of view from the community itself. These pages use a 9-panel grid to slow down the pace and stress the mundanity of the moment in contrast to Nightwatcher’s escapades. It’s a clever bit of storytelling that serves to both establish what Mutant Town is for anyone who wasn’t following along with the final few years of the old TMNT ongoing and also grounds the characters and their unusual world in a sense of reality.

This lends itself to the artwork. Jason Aaron has talked in interviews about wanting to bring back some of the grit of the original black-and-white TMNT comics in his run. The creators behind Nightwatcher seem to be operating on the same wavelength. While not black and white, the opening page splash depicts a rundown New York City, the kind of shot you’d expect to see in any 1980s cop movie, except for the animal people in the foreground. The watery colors add to the effect, almost as if we’re seeing the city through haze, and the tire-screech sound effect curling out toward the reader immediately grabs the reader’s attention. It’s an impressive bit of economical scene-setting that tees up the pages that follow well.

The issue isn’t without its flaws. During Nightwatcher’s tussle with the would-be kidnappers, the trafficker’s mouth is at times wide open with no sound coming out, which is an odd distraction. Similarly, there’s at least one panel in one of the “man on the street” sections where I cannot figure out what the subject is doing with their fingers.

There’s also some confusion with the narration, as the narrator isn’t immediately identified. Once the reader knows who is speaking, the text reads fine on revisitation—in fact, this is where the issue’s themes are richest, as a scared child’s inner thoughts of strength are contrasted with the outward bravado of an adult with a chip on their shoulder looking to find a sense of power at others’ expense—but at the moment, with the way the issue plays out, it’d be easy to misattribute it to a different character.

Still, Nightwatcher #1 has the vibe of a compelling pilot episode, making a clear case for the book’s existence (Who is looking after the people of Mutant Town while the Turtles are scattered to the wind?), and giving its mystery hero the opportunity to break out like never before. Readers and TMNT fans should be looking forward to seeing what Ba and Pe build on this cornerstone.

Published by IDW Publishing

On August 14, 2024

Written by Juni Ba

Art by Fero Pe

Colors by Luis Antonio Delgado

Letters by Nathan Widick

Cover by Fero Pe