TMNT: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution #1 Variants Revealed by Bottleneck Gallery

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution #1 will be published very soon by IDW, and fan-favorite Bottleneck Gallery has teamed up with ISH and IDW to release a limited edition run of the first issue featuring a variant cover by Matt Ferguson. Presented as a Prestige Edition, these Last Ronin II variants by Ferguson are a callback to his poster for the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. In addition to the regular variant and a virgin variant, Bottleneck Gallery is also offering CGC Graded 9.8 copies of each at a higher rater. Readers that just want the art for their wall can also pick up a supersized screen print version. Furthermore, Bottleneck Gallery is also selling rare ratio variant featuring art by Kevin Eastman, Esau & Issac Escorza, Sanford Greene, and Freddie Williams II. Check them all out for yourself below and grab one for yourself at Bottleneckgallery.com.

TMNT: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution #1

(W) Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop (A/CA) Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

More than a decade after the Last Ronin defeated the Foot Clan, New York City finds itself in a state of steady decline. Now, the disparate gangs vie for economic and political control and that the chaos is taking its toll. It's clear to Casey Marie that if something isn't done soon, the city she knows and loves will be lost forever. So, whether they're ready or not, she and her young pupils must raise a new coalition and lead the charge to keep the peace. Witness the rise of the next generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as they fight to restore peace to the streets they live below! Legendary TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman proudly presents the next epic chapter of The Last Ronin, reassembling the acclaimed creative team from the original monster bestseller for a second oversized, prestige format miniseries event!

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

SRP: $8.99