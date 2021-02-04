Terry Moore's How To Draw Gets an Expanded Hardcover Edition

✖

Eisner-winning cartoonist Terry Moore is releasing an expanded, hardcover edition of his How to Draw graphic novel, originally a collection of five stand-alone one-shots he wrote and drew. The new edition will have an exclusive hardcover, available exclusively through the Abstract Studio website, which adds three additional chapters, and will ship at the end of March. Moore, who has written, drawn, inked, and lettered his independent comic book series consistently for more than 25 years, has spent time during the pandemic providing advice to aspiring artists on YouTube. Moore's current ongoing series is Serial, the story of pint-sized serial killer Zoe, who first appeared in Rachel Rising.

The retail price for the Abstract exclusive edition is $28.99. Pre-orders are open through February 8.

Moore, best known for his debut series Strangers in Paradise, threaded characters from that comic into its follow-ups, Echo, Rachel Rising, and Motor Girl. Eventually, after the 25th anniversary reunion series Strangers in Paradise XXV, characters from each of the four books teamed up for Five Years, a story in which the women at the center of each title had to work together to prevent a global apocalypse tied to the nuclear technology at the heart of Echo.

That series ran for a year before wrapping up (the titular five years was not a mission statement so much as the amount of time the world would have left if the heroes failed), and since then, Moore had been fairly quiet, until the Ever announcement and now Serial.

You can read the official synopsis for the title below.

Terry Moore’s How To Draw Expanded Edition includes 72 pages of lessons on How To Draw Women, Expressions, Beautiful, Funny and a detailed lesson on Drawing and Making Comic Books. Plus, this expanded edition adds new chapters on Body Language, Lettering and Page Layouts with an emphasis on timing and visual effect.