Damian Wayne's First Day of High School Gets Off to a Rocky Start

Damian Wayne may be a trained fighter and the son of Batman, but there's one thing he has no prior experience with: high school. Batman and Robin have always had a somewhat tricky relationship, but they have mended fences and are back to being a crimefighting duo once again. So there's no better time than now for DC to launch a new Batman and Robin series than now. However, one of the more surprising developments to take place inside the book's pages is Damian Wayne starting high school for the first time.

Batman and Robin #2 comes from the creative team of Joshua Williamson, Simone Di Meo, and Steve Wands. A new villain called Shush is terrorizing Gotham, and the Dark Knight is victim to their latest attack when he is poisoned and bats attack him. While he and Robin lick their wounds back at Bruce Wayne's brownstone, he reminds Damian that there is a new challenge he wants his son to partake in. Of course, this challenge ends up being Damian's first day of school.

Even though Damian didn't grow up in a traditional school, he's very intelligent for his age. It helps to be the son of Batman and the Demon's Daughter, Talia al Ghul. Damian also did a lot of growing up during his short time on Lazarus Island, where he competed and fought against other kids his age. Bruce wants Damian to have the childhood and life he never got to experience, but Damian doesn't agree.

Damian Wayne isn't built to be a high schooler

The minute Damian Wayne steps foot inside the halls of Gotham City High School, all the kids start whispering about him. They gossip about everything from Damian being a rich kid, to wearing shades indoors, to being so "short." One kid takes it upon himself to take a look at Damian's fan fiction, starring a character named "Damian Vane." Damian threatens to break the kid's arm, and then we have a hilarious dream sequence where Damian effortlessly beats up all his bullies.

Once the principal and teacher settle things down, the teacher attempts to introduce Damian to the class. However, Damian sneaks out of the class through a window to investigate a case he's working on with Batman.

This probably isn't the last time we'll see Damian Wayne's adventures in high school. DC wouldn't set up this new status quo without exploring it further down the line. Plus, it gives readers more time with Damian when he's not out saving the world as Robin. Who knows... maybe he'll even get a girlfriend and go to prom, just like other regular high schoolers.

Batman and Robin live-action movie coming from DC Studios

One of the movies James Gunn and Peter Safran announced for the newly-formed DC Studios is The Brave and the Bold. The film will team Batman with his sidekick Robin, who will be the Damian Wayne version of the character, making his live-action debut. Gunn and Safran described the movie as an "unusual father-son story" based on Grant Morrison's comic series.

The Brave and the Bold "is going to feature other members of the extended Bat-Family," said Safran of Batman's partners in crimefighting, which has included such characters as Nightwing, Batgirl, Huntress, Batwoman, and the Red Hood. "Just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."

