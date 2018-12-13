Preview: ‘The Conan Reader’ TPB Is A Conan Fan’s Dream

If you’re a fan of Conan the Barbarian, Dark Horse has the perfect collection for you, and we’ve got an up-close preview of the colossal collection.

The new volume is titled The Conan Reader TPB and features one of the biggest and most impressive collections of Conan stories Dark Horse has produced. It features almost 700 pages of content, including one-shots, mini-series, and short stories from a variety of creators. That includes Conan and the Jewels of Gwahlur, which you can get a preview of below and in the gallery.

The preview features an expert from the story, which features Conan and Muriela searching for a group of priests, priests who they aim to steal some loot from. They end up finding their targets and something even better in the process, the Teeth of Gwahlur. Unfortunately, as evil magical priests are want to do, they try and summon some otherworldly creature…because its’ a Tuesday I guess and as you can imagine that process goes horribly wrong.

Note to self, don’t try and summon things you don’t understand…seriously, it never works out, as these idiot priests soon find out. It’s going to take a while to clean up all that blood, and the one survivor is never going to get it all out of his tunic…what? Just sayin.

You can check out the preview above and in the gallery.

The Conan Reader TPB is written by Kurt Busiek, P. Craig Russell, Fred Van Lente and drawn by P. Craig Russell, Ariel Olivetti, Kelley Jones, Timothy Truman, and Bart Sears, with colors by Dave Stewart. You can check out the official description below.

“A vast hoard for the taking, collecting Conan one-shots, short stories, and miniseries from the finest creators in all of graphic fiction, including Kurt Busiek, P. Craig Russell, Fred Van Lente, Kelley Jones, Ariel Olivetti, Dave Stewart, and many, many more. Nearly 700 pages of clashing swords, malefic wizardy, and forgotten kingdoms! Collects Conan and the Jewels of Gwahlur, Conan: Book of Thoth, Conan and the People of the Black Circle, Conan and the Songs of the Dead, Conan: The Blood-Stained Crown and Other Stories, and Conan: The Daughters of Midora and Other Stories.”

The Conan Reader TPB hits comic stores on January 2nd, 2019.