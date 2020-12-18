The Flash Taps Jeremy Adams, Brandon Peterson as New Creative Team

✖

Today, DC announced that The Flash will take on the creative team of writer Jeremy Adams and artist Brandon Peterson in the early part of 2021. Long-running (no pun intended) writer Joshua Williamson recently announced his plans to move on from The Flash, and the new team will take over in March, following Future State: The Flash in January and February. The first arc tackled by the new team will see Wally West fighting for redemption following his ordeals in Heroes in Crisis and Dark Nights: Death Metal. The first step in that redemption? Stepping away from the Speed Force.

Beginning with The Flash #768 on March 16, the former Kid Flash decides to call it quits: family is more important to Wally West than a connection to the Speed Force. That's not going to sit well with Barry, of course; after all, Wally already tried to have a happily ever after once (during the Geoff Johns run), and it didn't last long. Who thinks they'd let him do it this time?

"There's some dispute about who would win in a race against Wally and Barry," said Adams in the announcement, "but let's just say it's a question that starts this new adventure. I've tried to pour all of my excess enthusiasm into writing a story that explores some of the crazy sci-fi elements that Flash books are known for."

Per the release, "in the months following DC’s Future State event, Barry will need his former partner more than ever. Will Barry let Wally walk away? Barry Allen and Wally West must confront the past by way of a Justice League led by Green Arrow. Ollie's the one person Wally hasn’t talked to since Roy's death, so pick up The Flash starting in March 2021 and see the Flash Family decide who will carry the Scarlet Speedster legacy towards the future! Will it be Barry? Or Wally?"

The Flash #768, written by Jeremy Adams with art and cover by Brandon Peterson, featuring a variant cover by Ian MacDonald, hits shelves on March 16.