The Hobbit Is About to Be Brought to Life As a Graphic Novel

J.R.R. Tolkien fans are about to experience The Hobbit in a new way thanks to a graphic novel release that features art by David Wenzel paired with a story that has been "carefully abridged from Tolkien's classic novel". The 144 page paperback book will collect the the three-issue series originally published by Eclipse Comics, which has been updated with new artwork.

The image below above will give you an idea about what to expect, but the book is currently priced at only $23 in pre-order on Amazon, so it won't break the bank to add it to your collection. You might even score an automatic pre-order discount before the book is released on February 27th. While you're at it, you might want to check out The History of Middle-earth Box Set #1 and The History of Middle-earth Box Set #2 on Amazon, which are currently available to pre-order with release dates of Feburary 6th and April 2nd respectively.

The The History of Middle-earth Box Set #1 features double-sided dustjackets-one side featuring artwork by John Howe, and the original graphic treatment on the other. It contains special editions of The Silmarillion and Unfinished Tales reproducing the first edition text, together with the two volumes of The Book of Lost Tales.The The History of Middle-earth Box Set #2 adds The Lays of Beleriand, The Shaping of Middle-earth, and The Lost Road (Books 3-5 of The History of Middle-earth.

Speaking of Tolkien books with illustrations, a new edition of The Lord of the Rings launched in 2021 that includes illustrations, sketches, and maps from author J.R.R Tolkien himself. This was followed by The Hobbit Illustrated and the Silmarillion Illustrated Editions, all of which have been huge sellers. If you haven't picked them up yet, now would be a great time, All three books feature currently hefty discounts on Amazon: