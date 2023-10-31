Joker 2 Cinematographer Teases "Risky" Sequel

Joker 2 is already being teased as "risky" by the film's cinematographer. In a new interview with Definition Magazine, Lawrence Sher shared news that Todd Phillips' big follow-up to Joker is already in post-production (credit to Home of DCU). It feels like Joker: Folie à Deux could be a big hit next year. With so little VFX work compared to other movies in the genre, being ready to roll just as things seem to be clearing up with the actors' strike is a great sign. Just this month we've had multiple projects bow out of 2024 because of the hinderances brought on by the work stoppage and the studios digging their heels in. Now, Joaquin Phoenix's iconic take of the DC Comics villain sounds not only close to completion, but also more daring than even the first movie. Check out what the cinematographer had to say down below.

"Next year we're releasing the new Joker movie, and we're currently in the final stages of post-production," Sher explained in the interview. "It's a pretty risky movie and it's going to be surprising for people. I'm so excited for everyone to see it."

How Does Lady Gaga Fit Into Joker 2?

Joker: Folie à Deux's cinematographer has been giving interviews sporadically this year. Sher told The Trenches Talk podcast about Phoenix's new co-star Lady Gaga. Her acting style can be a little unorthodox. Gaga's really named Stefani Germanotta off the stage. But, during production of the DC Comic sequel, she had something else that she wanted people involved to call her.

"I didn't know at all," Sher began. "Strangely, I felt like I never even met her, even during the makeup and hair tests. Maybe it was my philosophy of not trying to get in their space. I remember for a week, being like, 'God, I feel like we are disconnecting. Not even connecting. We are like on opposites.' And I would say to my crew, 'Jesus, I can't, like, crack it. She either hates me or we hate each other. There's something weird going on here.'"

"I barely said anything, except I would say, 'Stefani, this is where your second team was, minor little things,' and then the AD at one point said, 'Oh you know, Stef would like if you just called her Lee on set,'" Sher added. "The next thing I said, was something 'Lee,' and it was like everything changed. From that point on, it was like she was… our whole connection changed. I was like, alright, cool."

How Did Joker 2 Become A Thing?

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

In short, because Joker absolutely crushed at the box office. When the success became apparent for Warner Bros. it seemed like a no-brainer to go ahead and pursue Joker 2. Todd Phillips was down for the journey as well. The movie got nominated for Academy Awards and managed to bring in one win for Joaquin Phoenix. So, both fans and the studio are more than a little bit amped up for the sequel.

"When a movie does $1 billion and cost $60 million to make, of course it comes up," Phillips explained with a laugh in a 2020 interview about a sequel. "But Joaquin and I haven't really decided on it. We're open. I mean, I'd love to work with him on anything, quite frankly. So who knows? But it would have to have a real thematic resonance the way this one did, ultimately being about childhood trauma and the lack of love, and the loss of empathy. All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we'd have to have something that had an equal thematic resonance."

Are you excited for Joker 2? Let us know down in the comments!