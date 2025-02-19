In The Power Fantasy #6 The Government Takeover Will Continue Until Morale Improves (Review)

It’s been a few months since Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard’s hit Image Comics series has published a new issue, but The Power Fantasy #6 could not have arrived at a better time in the world (complimentary for the comic, derogatory for the world). The fresh start of a new arc has two major things working in its favor, reintroducing readers back into the world after a brief time away while also managing to push its story ahead. As readers may have expected from its unique approach to “superpowers” in the first five issues, the latest chapter of The Power Fantasy continues to prove that there’s nothing else quite like it on the shelves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Picking up after the major cliffhanger from issue #5, Jacky Magus has fully positioned himself in the US Government, taking on the role of “Secretary of Magic” for the United States. An unelected person taking a top position in the executive branch from a division that didn’t exist previously? It couldn’t possibly feel like anything currently in the news, not at all. As a result of his actions the other atomics have to now perform a bit of a dance to figure out where everyone stands, the longstanding struggle of this entire series (and its deadly lead characters) put on full display once again.

Gillen’s deft plotting manages to not only juggle reintegrating us back into the world but keep things moving (and interesting) throughout. Naturally, there are some big surprises along the way, with major character reveals that will shape not only this current arc but the issues that are set to follow (Gillen confirms the series could run for 50 issues if things go well). Etienne and Val have long been two of the most interesting pieces of this larger puzzle, but Magus’ new role gives him an extra dimension and room for Gillen to explore in fun and meaningful ways. Heavy is also given the spotlight here along with Tonya, the Atomic that helped kick off the story back in issue 1. Mystery still abounds though, and Gillen teases it out in ways that keep you engaged, especially with Eliza, the demonic Atomic.

A key ingredient of The Power Fantasy that has been true since issue #1, and remains the case here, is the artwork by Caspar Wijngaard consistently evokes a specific mood in each panel. Even if the page itself is a conversation between three characters that aren’t even on the same planet, Wijngaard manages to make sure that the color aura that surrounds each of them contributes to the larger emotional beat of where they are at that time and what they’re trying to convey. This is even true for characters talking in the same room, it’s a unique style that tends to buck major comic book tradition, but rewards the reader along the way.

That also plays into the later unique paneling that he displays. One page could be a fractured tableau to give us a deeper sense of a character’s mental wellbeing, and the next could be stacks of long panels showing off the vistas of the world (and where the heck everyone is), half the excitement here is the journey of what things look like with the next page turn. That’s one of the highest compliments I can give The Power Fantasy, you’re never lost visually when reading it, and Wijngaard’s artwork maintains a high level of consistency with crisp details.

I would not recommend newcomers immediately dive into The Power Fantasy #6, since it is built on five very important issues with a lot of added context and insight, there’s something amazing about the storytelling fluidity and how it gentle glided me back into this world. Where this series has always succeeded are the places that it continues to excel, it’s a layered and nuanced story that brings superhero comics to a level that they haven’t ever existed. Though every major publisher is finding success with reworks of their most famous characters right now, none of them are quite hitting like The Power Fantasy.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Published by: Image Comics

On: February 19, 2025

Written by: Kieron Gillen

Art by: Caspar Wijngaard

Colors by: Caspar Wijngaard

Letters by: Clayton Cowles