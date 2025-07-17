Avengers: Endgame Is Coming to Marvel’s Ultimate Universe (But What Does It Mean?)

Marvel signals the end of the Ultimate Universe with a callback to the most popular movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgame was the capstone of the MCU, concluding over 20 movies and marking the end of the road for heroes like Iron Man, Black Widow, and Steve Rogers. We’re only into the second year of Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe, but fans have fully embraced it for its unique storytelling and breakout hits like Ultimate Spider-Man. The first Ultimate Universe event is already underway, but we’re getting a sneak peek at what’s further down the pike… and it’s looking a lot like an Endgame.

Marvel released a teaser image for the Ultimate Universe that mirrors the marketing behind Avengers: Endgame. “MARVEL COMICS’ ULTIMATE UNIVERSE APPROACHES ITS ENDGAME…,” the press release reads. “Learn more about MARVEL COMICS’ ULTIMATE ENDGAME, a new event series kicking off in December, later this week.” The event series appears to be titled Ultimate Endgame, and the image features the letter “U” slowly fading away, similar to how Thanos dusted half of humanity in Avengers: Infinity War. Its follow-up movie, Avengers: Endgame, saw what was left of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes attempting a daring time-travel mission to bring their friends and the rest of humanity back to life, while also stopping the Mad Titan, Thanos.

image credit: marvel comics

With the Ultimate Endgame teaser coming on a Thursday, and more information teased for later this week, it would seem that the official announcement will land on Friday, July 18th. This puts it firmly in pre-San Diego Comic-Con territory, with possibly more information being revealed during a panel at the convention. The Ultimate Universe has been building to The Maker’s return, with the Ultimates racing to figure out a way to stop the evil Reed Richards before he’s released from his containment.

Miles Morales, a survivor of the original Ultimate Universe, has traveled to this alternate world in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, a five-issue limited series by writers Deniz Camp and Cody Ziglar, and artist Jonas Scharf. Miles’ kid sister, Billie, accidentally gets her hands on a device given to Miles from the Maker that allows him to travel to the Ultimate Universe. The young Spider-Man has to rescue his sister while also meeting the heroes and villains of the Ultimate line.

When asked what impact Miles’ adventures in the Ultimate Universe will have in his solo series, Ziglar teased, “I can’t spoil anything, but Miles and Billie’s experience in the Ultimate Universe will definitely end up affecting the 616 in big, fun ways!”

Is it possible that we’re going to see an incursion between the Ultimate Universe and the Marvel Prime Universe of Earth-616? Incursions are currently happening in the MCU, all leading to Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. And the Ultimate Universe’s first event series does have the word “Incursion” in its title. It can’t all be a coincidence, right?

