One of Disney’s Most Popular Animated Series Is Crossing Over With the Fantastic Four

There are several fan-favorite franchises under the Disney umbrella, including the Fantastic Four. The heroes of the Fantastic Four are the creation of Marvel Comics, and a new live-action Fantastic Four movie arrives in theaters later this month, the first for the FF in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fantastic Four hype is at an all-time high, with Marvel releasing several projects timed to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, like the relaunch of the Fantastic Four ongoing series. Something that might not have been on the radar of fans is an unexpected crossover with another Disney property that had a very successful animated series.

Fantastic Four/Gargoyles #1 is a special one-shot that features the first crossover with Marvel Comics and the beloved ’90s Disney cartoon Gargoyles. Arriving in October, Fantastic Four/Gargoyles #1 is written by Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman with art by Enid Balám. While there is no new Gargoyles animated series, their adventures continue in comic form in a series published by Dynamite Entertainment. Dynamite will produce its own Gargoyles/Fantastic Four one-shot, also on sale in October and set in the same continuity as Marvel’s upcoming one-shot.

Across both sagas, fans will see Marvel’s legendary superhero family team up with Goliath, Elisa Maza, Brooklyn, and the whole gang against villains from both teams’ respective universes.

Weisman shared his excitement about bringing Gargoyles to the Fantastic Four’s Baxter Building, stating, “It just feels perfect to have the First Family of the Marvel Universe interacting with the First Family of the Gargoyles Universe, i.e. the Manhattan Clan. These two sets of heroes, both operating out of Midtown Manhattan – one from the Baxter Building and one from the Eyrie Building – just have so much in common. And, let’s face it, in ways big and small, Stan & Jack’s Fantastic Four was a clear influence on the creation of Gargoyles back in the early ‘90s. Getting to work on this project really brought out the gleeful kid in me. SO MUCH FUN!”

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Foil Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

MARVEL’S FIRST FAMILY UNITES WITH THE MANHATTAN CLAN!

Danger strikes when the super villain Diablo learns stone gargoyles may hold the secret to eternal life…but the Gargoyles aren’t about to let him leech the blood of his own! Fortunately, they’ve got the help of expert Diablo-bashers – the Fantastic Four! Plus: Tony Stark and David Xanatos compare facial hair, Marvel’s own Gargoyle, Isaac Christians, bonds with his new kin, and more!

This isn’t the first time fans have gotten to see two major franchises cross over in comics. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have crossed over with the Power Rangers and Batman (on several occasions), and Godzilla and Kong have caused chaos in both the Marvel and DC Universes. Fantastic Four/Gargoyles will look to put its own unique spin on the crossover genre, and it should be fun to see the Gargoyles interact with Marvel characters.

Fantastic Four/Gargoyles #1 goes on sale October 15th. Let us know if you’re excited about the crossover in the comments below!