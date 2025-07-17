DC’s New Movie-Inspired Krypto Redesign Revealed

James Gunn’s Superman has soared into theaters, and by all accounts, it’s an incredible movie. One aspect that has stood out to plenty of fans is the awesome inclusion of Superman’s best friend, Krypto the Superdog. Instead of the typical labrador retriever look, Gunn gave fans a reimagined design as a terrier mutt, based on his own dog, Ozu. The Big Two comic book companies tend to like the characters they have present on the screen to be very easy to find in the comics when movies release to capitalize on that potential new audience. In that vein, Krypto’s received a total redesign to make the lovable pup look closer to his movie counterpart. Superman Unlimited #3 gave us a brand new look for Krypto, and he’s just as adorable as ever.

Krypto Wants to Be a Good Boy

The issue starts with Clark recounting how difficult it was for him to learn to control his powers growing up. Suddenly, he lived in a world made of paper mache and he could rip it apart if he wasn’t careful. The same was especially true for Krypto, who not only had to deal with the same powers coming in, but handled them with the instincts of a dog. Krypto made plenty of messes as a puppy, from tearing into the freezer to find some treats to nearly incinerating squirrels he played with. It was difficult for Krypto to learn how to handle himself with his insane superpowers, but he eventually got the hang of it, as shown by how he helps Superman stop crime today.

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The new Krypto design looks fantastic,is very close to his look in the movie, and this issue shows us Krypto both as a little puppy and a fully grown superdog. We get to see him in all kinds of scenarios, from mundane dog activities like being fed bacon under the table, to dragging Jon Kent all around the world dozens of times for a walk. Jon tries to get Krypto to slow down, but even if he asks in eight different languages, he doesn’t speak excited dog. Eventually, the two stop in Smallville to talk with Ma and Pa Kent. They say they want to talk to Jon about him staying in Smallville for a bit, especially since he doesn’t have a job, so Jon tells Krypto to be a good boy and go home on his own. Krypto does try, but on the way he picks up the scent of one of Superman’s oldest and most dangerous villains; Toyman. A good dog would go home, but a superdog would follow that trail to save the day, and that’s exactly what Krypto does.

Trouble at the Metropolis Science Expo

Toyman drives his truck to the Metropolis Science Expo, and unveils a massive robot of his own design. Of course, Krypto is quick to begin picking it apart, and mild mannered reporter Clark Kent quickly changes into Superman to give his best friend a hand. He makes an opening for Krypto to dive inside the oversized bot and rip it apart, but unfortunately for the Last Dog of Krypton, the whole thing runs on a Kryptonite battery. Krypto immediately falls ill, and although Superman beats the robot with his temporary immunity to Kryptonite, he’s afraid he won’t be able to save his dog. That’s when Toyman reveals that he’s not Winslow Schott, the original Toyman, but a literal living toy created by him, except with a much bigger conscience. The new Toyman stores the Kryptonite away, giving Superman a chance to take Krypto back to the Fortress of Solitude and heal him up. After, Toyman ships Krypto some toys to apologize, mini flying robots of Superman’s greatest foes.

The whole story wraps up nicely, and it gives us plenty of opportunities to check out this new look for Krypto. Krypto is absolutely adorable here, but I don’t imagine this new look is going to stick. He’s probably going to go back to being drawn in his usual style in any subsequent issues and other comics, and is already drawn like his classic look in other books running right now. Even if this only lasts for a single issue, this was still a fun way to look at Krypto’s redesign for the movie, and see how it would look in the comics. I can’t say I’m disappointed, but I love any and all superdog designs, so I might be a little biased. They’re all just too cute. What’s your favorite look for Krypto? Let us know in the comments below!

Superman Unlimited #3 is on sale now!