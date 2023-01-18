The Punisher Just Killed a God

Spoilers follow! As Marvel Comic readers that have been keeping up will know, Frank Castle/The Punisher is no longer the street-level, gun-toting vigilante that he's long been known as. Last year the character hung up his gun holsters and picked up a sword, taking on the role of The Fist of The Beast and leading the ninja death cult The Hand in an unexpected heel turn. Throughout Jason Aaron and Paul Azaceta's work on the new volume of the character he's found himself squaring up with another major Marvel character, the God of War Ares.

Ares and The Punisher have come to blows already in the series but the latest issue of the comic sees that fight come to its brutal end in a big way, and set the stage for a major confrontation. After fully accepting his place within The Hand, and being given some super-charged new powers and a new gun with somehow even more deadly bullets, Frank faced Aresand his army head on in a battle. After revealing that he can fly and kill things even quicker than usual, Castle then set his sights on the God of War and former Avenger, eventually putting a bullet in his head and being declared the new God of War.

Frank Castle killing Ares not only gets the attention of everyone present for his fight with the now deceased Greek god, but plenty of others around the world are already in the know. The issue concludes with a meeting of the minds as Doctor Strange, Moon Knight, Wolverine, Captain America, and Black Widow all congregate in the Sanctum sanctorum in the final pages.

"People say he took down the Apostles of war. Killed Ares himself," Moon Knight says to the group. "Word is...and look, I know hos this sounds, but people don't tend to lie to me...word is The Punisher Flies now." Stephen Strange, his all-seeing eye illuminated, replies, "I imagine we all knew this day would come sooner orl ater. The day we finally answer the question...how do you solve a problem like Frank Castle?"

You can find the cover and solicitation for the next issue of the series below.

PUNISHER #10

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Paul Azaceta (A/CA) Jesus Saiz

At last, the Fist of the Beast has fully risen, and the full power of the new Punisher is unleashed upon the world. It's a bad day to be a bad guy. Meanwhile, Frank's wife, Maria, uncovers more dark secrets from the past, including more missing pieces of the Punisher's origin.

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: $4.99