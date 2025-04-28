The Stranger Things Comics Are the Perfect Way to Wait for Season 5

Stranger Things took the world by storm in 2016. Since then, fans have gotten pretty used to the long waits between seasons. For example, we’ve been waiting for Season 5 news since 2022, and we’re crossing our fingers that it’ll drop sometime in 2025. The wait may be unbearable to some, and we feel that pain. But there’s a bright side to this, as the Stranger Things franchise now has dozens of comics (and books) to dive into. While it’s not the same, it can help make the wait feel less horrible. Best of all, the comics cover a variety of adventures, characters, and events.

The hit Netflix series Stranger Things is set in a small town in Indiana in the 1980s. The story instantly captured our attention, hinting at a dark reverse universe called the Upside Down. Many talented (and now famous) actors bring the world to life, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo. Other familiar faces have graced the screen, such as David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and Sean Astin (to name a few).

Currently, there are eight series tied to the Stranger Things universe, plus one crossover comic and five standalone graphic novels. That’s a lot of ground to cover! From here, the comics of Stranger Things can be largely organized into three categories: adventures involving the main cast, Hawkins’ history, and miscellaneous adventures — and they’re all a great read while we wait for the fifth and final season of the Netflix series.

Adventures Involving the Main Cast

The first Stranger Things comic, The Other Side, came out in 2019, three years after the first season dropped. It was a quick story about Will Byers’ desperate fight in the Upside Down. It was a visually stunning comic, though perhaps not the most groundbreaking, as most fans could infer what happened. Dustin was the next character from the main cast to get a solo series titled Science Camp. This comic helps explain Dustin’s adventures at science camp between seasons two and three.

Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons contain a larger part of the cast as the boys discover and fall in love with the iconic game. It’s a charming and quick story. While it also doesn’t break new ground, some fans might appreciate seeing how their adventures began. Finally, there’s Stranger Things x Dungeon & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire. This one will be bittersweet, as it brings Eddie Munson to the forefront, explaining how the Hellfire Club came into being. Most fans agree that Eddie deserved more, though they probably hoped for more than a comic series.

Most of the standalone graphic novels also fall under this category. Zombie Boys, The Bully, Erica the Great, Afterschool Adventures Omnibus, and Holiday Specials are all set in the present (as far as the series is concerned) and are all fun but quick forays back into this cherished series.

Hawkins History & Beyond

Here’s where things get interesting, as the comics delve into things not portrayed in the show. Fans wanting to learn more about previous test subjects should pay attention. SIX and Into the Fire tell different sides of the same story, portraying the adventures of the characters who came before El. SIX digs deeper into a known character’s history, while Into the Fire introduces Francine, Ricky, and Marcy.

The Tomb of Ybwen may feel like it comes out of left field, and it does. The story follows Bob Newby, so obviously, it’s also set in the past. The comic gives him a chance to shine as he digs into a small mystery in Hawkins. Next, a couple of series look at the Stranger Things universe from the other side. No, not the upside down – the people responsible for it. Kamchatka follows a Russian scientist dealing with a Demogorgon, leading to the next series, The Voyage.

Finally, there are a few outliers we need to discuss. Tales from Hawkins is an anthology-style comic that covers everything from different perspectives. This leaves us with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things. If the title didn’t give it away, this last comic is 100% not canon and is just for fun. So, deciding whether this one is worth reading is your call.

To Read or Not to Read

There’s no rule that die-hard fans of the Netflix series must read all or any of the Stranger Things comics. However, these comics do exist, and we’re honestly thankful for that. While they will never compare to the original, the comics have helped to dull that ache when facing an interminable wait between seasons.

The best part about the Stranger Things comics is how each series chooses a different focal point. This makes it easier to pick and choose which series will be worthwhile for different readers. For example, those who adore the main case have an obvious line of reading to follow, while those only interested in Hawkins’ history will have a different path. The choice is yours.

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.