Stranger Things Spin-Off Coming to PS5

Stranger Things fans still have to wait a while for the show’s final season, but next month will give them something to help tide them over. Developer Tender Claws has announced that Stranger Things VR is coming to PlayStation VR2 on December 5th. The game was made available on Meta Quest devices earlier this year, but now PlayStation 5 users will get a chance to see what the game has to offer. The title will cost $24.99, and preorders have opened on the PlayStation Store. That price is knocked down to $19.99 if you happen to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber, but will go away at 1 p.m. ET on launch day.

A trailer for Stranger Things VR can be found below.

Unlike previous games based on the property, Stranger Things VR does not actually put players in the role of the show’s protagonists. Instead, the game focuses on the villain Vecna. Introduced in Stranger Things Season 4, Vecna has become a pivotal part of the show’s overall storyline, serving as the mastermind of the events since the first season. The game seems to offer some additional background for the character, allowing players to “relive memories from Henry’s time at Hawkins Lab.” Players will get to see Henry Creel’s transformation into Vecna, and get a chance to use his telekinetic powers. They’ll also encounter fan favorite characters like Eleven and Will. The game will even show players how Vecna forms the hive mind with the creatures of the Upside Down.

For fans of the Netflix series, Stranger Things VR looks like it could prove to be a compelling option. Fans will have to wait for Stranger Things Season 5 to see the resolution to the Vecna cliffhanger at the end of the previous season, but it’s great that more people will get to experience this game while they wait. Reviews for the Meta Quest version were somewhat negative, with the game currently holding a score of 44 on Metacritic. It’s worth noting that the score is based on just four reviews though, and one of them is significantly more negative than the rest, bringing the overall average down a bit. It’s possible the jump to PS5 will result in more reviews, so it will be interesting to see if that score increases as more outlets play Stranger Things VR and share their overall thoughts.

At the very least, Stranger Things VR should add even more depth to a villain that fans already like quite a bit. Vecna actor Jamie Campbell Bower has previously teased that the villain will be out for major revenge in the show’s final season. Stranger Things VR could end up serving as a nice reminder why that is and how this all began.

Are you happy that Stranger Things VR is coming to PS5? Do you like that the game focuses on Vecna rather than the show's protagonists?