The Team Behind One of the Greatest Power Rangers Events Ever Reveals New DC Project

DC is currently in the midst of its DC K.O. event, but as the conclusion nears, DC is starting to pull the curtain back on its plans for the future. The event will cause some major shakeups in several books, but it will also create the space for new books to enter DC’s All In era, and one of those anticipated new books will be crafted by the team that brought fans one of the greatest Power Rangers events ever.

DC has a number of compelling revelations to share at ComicsPro, but one of the most exciting reveals was the return of the Teen Titans. Teen Titans hasn’t had an ongoing series since 2022’s Teen Titans Academy, but now the beloved team is returning for its next era with Red Hood in the mix. Making the news even bigger though is the fact that the series is being helmed by writer Kyle Higgins and artist Daniele Di Nicuolo, who was also the team behind one of the greatest Power Rangers events ever in mega crossover Shattered Grid.

The New Teen Titans Era Begins With Red Hood

The new Teen Titans series will be a part of DC Next Level, which will continue the work that DC All In began a few years ago. The core concepts of Teen Titans have often been legacy and training a new generation of heroes, and both are represented here thanks to the presence of Red Hood.

Red Hood is the former Robin, Jason Todd, so no one is more familiar with the idea of legacy and the challenges that come with following in the footsteps of other heroes than him. While Red Hood has led teams in the past, he’s never exactly been one to rush into that leadership position, but he will find himself there again when he uncovers a network of missing powered teens.

That leads to Red Hood reluctantly joining forces with a new generation of plugged-in and hyper-capable young heroes to not only find the missing teens but also expose the lie that is dividing their world, and DC revealed a first look at this new group of heroes that Jason will be leading.

All of the character designs were created by Nicuolo, and they all stand out in some key way. We aren’t sure what the power sets are just yet, but the looks are already interesting and pop off the page. As someone who has also enjoyed Red Hood’s past teams and their dynamics, this has big potential, especially considering who is at the helm.

Why Shattered Grid Was One of the Best Power Rangers Events of All Time

The excitement for Teen Titans is raised exponentially if given the duo’s work on Shattered Grid, which was one of the best Power Rangers events of all time. Higgins expertly weaved the fallout from a shocking death into an epic multiversal story that brought in Power Rangers teams from all eras, and it did so seamlessly.

Shattered Grid placed an evil Tommy Oliver from an alternate dimension in the central villain role and built everything else around his hopes to conquer the Morphin Grid, and the battles felt seismic and epic at every turn. That’s impressive to be sure, but Higgins did this without ever sacrificing the core relationships and dynamics of the Power Rangers team fans had gotten to know over the course of the series, and then made those even better by contrasting them with a host of other compelling characters from the franchise’s over 30-year history.

That will be key to Teen Titans as well, as not only are you defining several new characters as individuals, but you are also mixing them with someone who has been around and has been through some of the most traumatic circumstances as a hero, and the conversations and exchanges that happen as a result of all their various experiences have immense potential.

There’s also the fact that the New Titans series will be running alongside Teen Titans, which will have some of the more veteran Titans members and other heroes taking the baton from the original team, and the paths of the two teams will undoubtedly cross down the line.

Then there’s Nicuolo’s captivating character designs, which stand out visually but also include all sorts of hints about the heroes behind the costumes. Nicuolo is also one of the best at creating dynamic dialogue sequences that allow you to learn more about the characters while still remaining visually compelling. As for his action sequence, you only have to look at a few pages of Shattered Grid to quickly understand the grand chaos that he’s capable of handling, and all with his own unique, stylish flair.

Hopefully, we’ll learn more about the series soon, but Teen Titans will hit comic stores later this year.

