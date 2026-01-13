Netflix’s Scrapped Power Rangers Series Would Have Brought Back Fan-Favorite (& Dragons)

The Power Rangers franchise is on its way back to the small screen with the heavily anticipated Disney+ series, which is currently casting for its Rangers. As that develops, there is also something brewing over at Paramount with a movie reboot and a new project involving the Power Rangers comics, so there’s a lot to be excited about. This was also the case a few years ago with a now scrapped Power Rangers live-action series, and now a new report has detailed the impressive scale and scope it was aiming for, as well as the Ranger favorites and dragons it was looking to bring to the screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes, we said dragons, and all of these details are courtesy of Power Rangers insider Jinsakuu, who took to X to share some details from the scrapped Power Rangers universe that Jonathan Entwistle was building over at Netflix. The project looked to take some major inspiration from Shattered Grid and was going for a more adult and grittier tone. There was even going to be the death of a past Ranger on screen, as well as a full-on Ranger war, epic dragons, and the return of Tommy Oliver, but this time as the leader of a new team of Rangers.

Jonathan Entwisle took a bold approach pretty ballsy if you ask me… He wanted to make a “Real” show with Netflix a more adult dark gritty tone.. A multiverse project that you’d see actual past ranger die on screen. Actual ranger wars with flying dragons and shit. Pretty insane… pic.twitter.com/ej4OU3X3IR — Jin x Supreme ❤️‍🔥 (@Jinsakuu) January 4, 2026

“Jonathan Entwistle took a bold approach pretty ballsy if you ask me… He wanted to make a ‘Real’ show with Netflix a more adult dark gritty tone.. A multiverse project that you’d see actual past ranger die on screen. Actual ranger wars with flying dragons and shit. Pretty insane to think about. Game of thrones medieval shit. With Toku Jay inspired armored suits. Shattered Grid on crack,” Jinsakuu wrote.

The Scrapped Power Rangers Project Would Have Embraced Shattered Grid and A New Leader

One of the many interesting things of note in these details is the second tweet of this rundown, which said that Tommy was going to lead a new group of Power Rangers, and that very much ties into Shattered Grid, since that is a very Tommy-focused event. After all, Drakkon killing our world’s Tommy was the huge twist that set things off in the first place.

The multiversal aspect of it is also leaning heavily into Shattered Grid, as is the darker nature of the story. As for the Dragons aspect, I’m curious if they really were weaving in dragons in a lore-based way for the Zords, or just having Dragons be a part of the various forces on either side. There are several Dragon-based Zords involved in the story, including the Black Dragon Lord, Serpentera, and, of course, the Dragonzord, so it wouldn’t be too far-fetched.

Shattered Grid follows an alternate universe Tommy Oliver who didn’t join the Power Rangers after being freed from Rita Repulsa’s spell. Instead, he would join forces with Rita and take over their world, which would become known as the world of the Coinless, given that the Rangers of that world were no longer in possession of their Power Coins. In this world, Billy had been killed, and the remaining Rangers were leading the last resistance against Drakkon. The only powered Ranger left was Kimberly, but she had been put under a spell like Tommy and turned into the Ranger Slayer. The Coinless world alone is full of weighty and more adult themes, so it makes sense they would be going for a darker tone.

What isn’t actually said in the rundown is whether or not Lord Drakkon is the villain, or if this would have been creating a villain inspired by him, which is what happened in Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel. That season featured the Dimensions in Danger episode with the villain Lord Draven, who had created Ranger sentries and looked to capture Rangers from across all universes. While they had similar names, there wasn’t actually much in the way of connection from Draven to Drakkon, so it would be worth knowing if the scrapped reboot was actually trying to bring the Drakkon from the comics to the screen for real this time around.

While it’s disappointing that we aren’t going to see that vision come to life, we are getting a brand new series, and hopefully, that can chart its own path to success.

The Power Rangers reboot currently has no release date.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!