The Weekly Pull: Powers of X, The Kitchen, Paper Girls and More



Angel #3

Written by Bryan Edward Hill

Drawn by Gleb Melnikov

Published by BOOM! Studios



Angel’s new series has gotten off to a compelling start, but things are set to get even better thanks to a fan favorite being added to the mix. As we saw in issue #2, Angel is crossing paths with Fred Burkle, one of the more beloved characters from the original series, but there’s still some mystery regarding what she’s doing in this hospital, how she got there, and what that has to do with the possessed woman who’s trying to kill her at the moment. So many questions but thankfully we don’t have to wait too much longer for answers. — Matthew Aguilar

Death’s Head #1

Written by Tini Howard

Art by Kei Zama

Published by Marvel Comics

You already know Death’s Head, yes? Well, whether or not you’re familiar with this particular intergalactic bounty hunter, this week provides the perfect opportunity to introduce (or re-introduce) yourself. Ever since this concept debuted, Death’s Head has remained one of the strangest and most entertaining C-list characters at Marvel Comics. In spite of his odd speech patterns and incredibly dry sense of humor, Death’s Head is the sort of character that can still deliver on action and chaos, as well as comedy. He’s every bit as deadly as he appears, and this new series looks set to balance both halves of the equation. The addition of two fan-favorite Young Avengers only makes the final package look more tempting. With only four announced issues, this looks to be the start of a delightful romp, one where readers shouldn’t worry too much about continuity and should focus on the high octane fun at hand. — Chase Magnett

Gears Pop! #1

Written by Georgia Ball

Drawn by Nico Pena

Published by IDW

The world of Gears of War isn’t exactly known for its lightheartedness, but IDW is here to give you a very different look at your favorite franchise. Writer Georgia Ball and artist Nico Pena are giving the Gears world the Funko Pop treatment, and we can ensure you’ve never seen the Gears world quite like this, unless you’re used to seeing a Cog Locust Boomer picnic that is. This book looks to be pure fun, and we’re all in. — Matthew Aguilar

Go-Bots

Writing an art by Tom Scioli

Published by IDW Publishing

Marvel recently announced that Tom Scioli will give the Fantastic Four the Grand Design treatment. The general response from the comic book fan community was, “Obviously.” The reason for that is Scioli is known as one of the few artists capable of capturing the look and feel of the past eras and infusing them with a new energy that elevates them beyond simple pastiche. His treatment of the Go-Bots toy franchise is one example of that. Check out this trade to see what the buzz around Scioli is all about. — Jamie Lovett

Ice Cream Man #13

Written by W. Maxwell Prince

Art by Martín Morazzo

Published by Image Comics

Ice Cream Man is a series heavily invested in each individual issue. While there is some level of connection between stories with a handful of repeating characters (most often the demonic Ice Cream Man himself), it’s a comic much more engaged with trying new things. That’s where Ice Cream Man #13 succeeds in constructing a comics palindrome—a comic that can be read forward and backward, one that even forms a mirror image of itself. While that concept strains the boundaries of formalism, it takes the experiment just far enough as to never outstay its welcome. The design is so well crafted that admiring its construction and some of the excellent, varied moments within it makes this rabbit hole of an idea all of the way down (and back again). In addition to being a successful experiment, it also showcases the tone that has defined the best issues of Ice Cream Man thus far. Artist Martín Morazzo’s designs, including both a handful of “the head” and a facsimile of the underworld, are bound to leave readers unsettled in this tale of unending grief. Whether or not you’re familiar with the concept or what has come before, this is still one issue worth picking up entirely on its own merits. — Chase Magnett

Monstress #24

Written by Marjorie M. Liu

Art by Sana Takeda

Published by Image Comics

While Monstress is a dense, detailed, long-unfolding story, Monstress #24 finally sends the saga of Mariko Halfwolf into the story its been teasing for a long time: a full war story. Liu’s skill with storytelling has never been so clear and so sharp here as she pulls together the threads and bits and hints of things that have created the series until now and put them all on an explosive collision course. Questions are answered, conspiracies are revealed, and all of it is given stunning and breathtaking seriousness with Takeda’s always outstanding art. While you don’t need to read every issue of Monstress before this one to get it, if you’ve been keeping up it’s a stellar issue. And if this is your first time, you’ll find yourself craving more. — Nicole Drum

Paper Girls #30

Written by Brian K. Vaughan

Art by Cliff Chiang

Published by Image Comics

Several years and plenty of timelines later, Paper Girls officially comes to a close with this week’s issue. The recent arc has seen Erin, Mac, KJ, and Tiffany travel all throughout space and time in an attempt to get home, which has thrown them into a final battle that no one has been prepared for. It will be interesting to see how Brian K. Vaughn, Cliff Chiang, and company bring this wide-ranging story to a close, and probably tug on fans’ heartstrings in the process. Even if you’re not entirely caught up with the series thus far, this will probably be an issue you should add to your pull list. — Jenna Anderson

Power of X #1

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by RB Silva

Published by Marvel

Jonathan Hickman’s X-Men debut in last week’s House of X rocked the mutant status quo to its core. House’s sister series, Power of X (pronounced Powers of 10), offers a glimpse into the future that mutants are now headed toward. Hickman has promised that each new issue of House of X and Power of X will make readers reexamine what they thought they knew about the other series and that the two series are two halves of the same story. In other words, anyone excited after House of X should not miss this. — Jamie Lovett

The Kitchen

Written by: Ollie Masters

Art by Ming Doyle

Published by DC Comics

With a big-screen adaptation starring Tiffany Haddish and Melissa McCarthy hitting theaters next week, The Kitchen is (finally) getting the spotlight it deserves. The miniseries follows Kath, Raven, and Angie, three Hell’s Kitchen housewives whose lives are turned upside down after their mobster husbands are sent to jail. Realizing that they can pick up where their spouses left off, the trio take control of New York’s criminal underworld, and raise a lot of hell in the process. Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle are at the top of their game here, creating a narrative and visual world that feels incredibly cinematic and unique. Whether you’re itching to re-read the series or hoping to dive right in, this trade will definitely give you your money’s worth. — Jenna Anderson