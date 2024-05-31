Star Wars: Ahsoka's Hayden Christensen Comments on Anakin Skywalker's Return for Season 2

Fans were surprised and thrilled when Hayden Christensen reprised his role of Anakin Skywalker for Star Wars: Ahsoka, and with a Season 2 of the series officially on the way, audiences are wondering if we'll get more Anakin. When asked directly by Entertainment Weekly about what the implications of a second season mean for the actor, he went the ambiguous route and merely noted that Anakin would be with Ahsoka in spirit, sparking speculation about whether he'll make any on-screen appearances. Given the enthusiasm expressed by the actor and by fans, we doubt the figure will be gone from the franchise for good, leaving us to wonder if Ahsoka or another project will feature Anakin's next appearance.

"Look, as to whether or not we see Anakin again, I don't know," the actor admitted. "But as evidenced by that last shot of the series, he's with her in spirit, and they continue to have this connection."

Given that Ahsoka's timeline coincides with the events of The Mandalorian, years after the death of Darth Vader, fans weren't anticipating any appearance by Ahsoka's former Jedi Master, but both flashbacks to a young Ahsoka and the mystical nature of the "World Between Worlds" allowed for Christensen's involvement. Ahsoka actor Rosario Dawson, on the other hand, had a bit more of a promising tease of the character's return.

"I will just say that as she puts on that hologram of him, you see that there's several of them," Dawson detailed. "So I think there's that potential. But I love, also, not just being relegated to those messages and things that we might be able to see more of in the future. We've gotten to see from the films now into the show that he's been able to become this Force Ghost that brings him back to Anakin, who at the end of the day, when he went and ascended to that space, that's what he became."

She continued, "And I love that she's got that access point. I love that that peace has continued and you get to see it reflected in him that he gets to enjoy seeing what his legacy has become in a different way. And if Dave Filoni is listening, I hope we get to explore that more, because the road ahead is not going to be easy. And I think that's been one of the really cool things about this story is a lot of these folks have been able to continue. I'm very into that sort of intergenerational openness of wisdom being passed on, and I would hope that she'd still be able to access that wisdom."

