Robin Gets a New Costume for DC’s Batman Relaunch, and James Gunn Should Take Notice

Tim Drake‘s Robin is getting a makeover just in time for DC’s new Batman comic. A new era of Dark Knight storytelling will begin in September as writer Matt Fraction and artist Jorge Jimenez relaunch Batman. If Batman is going to patrol the mean streets of Gotham City, he’s going to need a Robin by his side. Of course, there have been several characters to wear the Robin mantle, from the first Boy Wonder, Dick Grayson, to Batman’s own son, Damian Wayne. Tim Drake is often the overlooked Robin, but that’s all about to change once fans see his new costume.

DC released a set of covers for October’s Batman #2 by Matt Fraction, Jorge Jimenez, Tomeu Morey, and Clayton Cowles. The main cover by Jimenez and Morey features the Dynamic Duo of Batman and Robin perched atop a building, with lighting illuminating them and to put the focus on their outfits. We already knew Batman was getting an updated costume, but now the same can be said for Tim Drake’s Robin. Plus, it’s a callback to another popular era for the Boy Wonder.

The costume Robin wears on the cover of Batman #2 goes for a red and black motif, foregoing the more traditional Boy Wonder suit that Tim Drake was previously wearing. Yellow/gold is also in the color scheme, but it’s reserved for the Robin symbol, utility belt, and latches. It’s very reminiscent of the costume Robin wore during the “One Year Later story arc, which Tim’s legion of fans will certainly appreciate.

A variant cover for Batman #2 also features Robin swinging in the same pose that Bruce Wayne took on the first issue. It puts Robin and his new costume in silhouette while his yellow cape flaps wide behind him. Tim Drake was the third Robin, with Dick Grayson and Jason Todd preceding him. Batman kept the Robin mantle empty after Jason’s death at the hands of the Joker. Tim forced his hand and made Batman take him on as a protégé after Tim used his detective skills to uncover Batman’s true identity.

When Damian Wayne became Robin, Tim made a slight variation on the codename, calling himself Red Robin. This lasted through the New 52 era before Tim Drake decided to just stick with the “Robin” name. He was the Robin during Jimenez and Chip Zdarsky’s tenure on Batman, and it appears he’s sticking around for the new creative team.

This Should Be Robin’s Costume in James Gunn’s DC Universe

It’s definitely a nice look for Tim Drake’s Robin, and it comes at a time when there hasn’t been an official Batman casting in the new DC Universe James Gunn is creating. Superman has finally flown into theaters, and the filmmaker has stated on numerous occasions that Batman is a top priority. When rumors started circulating about Alan Ritchson possibly being considered for Batman, Gunn responded to offer some clarity.

“I am a big Alan Ritchson fan, both as an actor and as a guy. I, let’s just wait and see what happens,” Gunn teased on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast. While it didn’t confirm or deny that Ritchson is in the driver’s seat to play Batman, it does at least point to him being eyed for a specific role.

We haven’t gotten too many Robins on the big screen, but we know whenever Batman does show up for the first time, there’s a strong chance Robin will be with him. What better way to introduce him than by using a costume taken right from the comics?

Batman #2 goes on sale October 1st. Let us know your thoughts on the new Robin costume in the comments below!