Ranking the Worst Things Batman Has Done to Robin

Batman and Robin are a dynamic duo in the truest form of the expression, but it hasn’t always been rainbows and happy endings for the heroes. Several characters have worn the Robin costume next to Batman, and the fact that the Dark Knight lets underage kids fight crime and face violent mass murderers can be hard to swallow at times. Even though they work well together, there has been plenty of drama between Batman and Robin over the years. The majority of the harsh feelings have come from actions taken by Batman, and some of them will honestly shock you.

It doesn’t matter if it’s Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, or Damian Wayne, Batman has done some bad things to his Robins. Ranking the worst of the worst is a Herculean effort, especially when you consider Batman debuted over 85 years ago. And no, we’re not talking little disagreements. You’ll be shocked and traumatized once you find out some of the bad things Batman has done to Robin.

5) Forcing Robin To Dig His Own Grave

First up on our list is 1970’s World’s Finest #195 featuring a team-up between Batman and Superman. They go undercover to take down a mafia gang, but things get complicated when Batman loses his memory. The plan was for Batman to replace Karl Lukaz, head of the mafia, but when Batman suffers a head injury, he instead starts to believe that he really is the head of the mafia.

Batman then turns on Superman, and gets the bright idea to kill Jimmy Olsen and Robin, who is Dick Grayson at this time. At some point Batman, still believing himself to be Lukaz, forces Jimmy and Robin to start digging their graves. Can you imagine being threatened with your life, and then being forced to dig a grave to be buried in? This is something Batman did to Robin.

4) Eat Rats And Bats

One of the more controversial Batman comics in recent memory is All Star Batman & Robin, The Boy Wonder. The comic modernizes the origin story of how Dick Grayson became Batman’s sidekick. DC’s All Star imprint was intended to feature some of the biggest names in comics putting their talents to use by updating the origin stories of heroes and villains for new audiences, making them new reader reader-friendly.

Bruce Wayne is in attendance at the circus when Dick Grayson’s parents are murdered. He swiftly captures the killer and kidnaps Dick from the police, taking him to the Batcave. Keep in mind that Dick just lost both his parents, but Batman has already decided this means the boy is ready to join his vigilante army. Batman leaves Dick alone in the Batcave, and tells him if he’s hungry that he can eat the rats and bats he finds.

3) Smacking Dick Grayson

There is a popular Internet meme of Batman slapping Robin across the face, but many fans don’t know the history behind the image. World’s Finest #153 saw Batman seeking vengeance against Superman and Superboy, after Batman thought the latter was responsible for his father’s death. Bruce Wayne spends his formidable years training to become Batman, and after adopting the superhero identity he also takes in Dick Grayson and trains him up to be Robin.

Batman tells Robin about his plan to take Superman and Superboy down, but Robin tries to convince him that he’s mistaken and his vendetta is wrong. What does Robin get for his troubles? A sharp slap to the face. On top of that, Batman erases Dick Grayson’s memory of ever being Robin and drops him off at an orphange to get rid of him.

2) Jason Todd’s Death

The most infamous thing that has ever happened to a Robin under the tutelage of Batman is when Joker killed Jason Todd during the “A Death in the Family” story arc. Yes, we acknowledge that Batman isn’t directly responsible for Joker killing Robin, but he still was responsible for Robin and has to share part of the blame for his death. Batman did feel the weight of Robin’s loss, becoming more aggressive and angry until Tim Drake entered his life and took up the Robin mantle.

Jason Todd eventually came back to life and even held a grudge against Batman as the Red Hood. He’s since forgiven Batman, leaving Robin behind to become the Red Hood.

1) Turned Kids Into Vigilantes

Piggybacking on Robin’s death is the larger theme of Batman constantly putting kids in danger by having them as his sidekicks. Add in the volatility of the villains in Batman’s rogues gallery like Joker, Riddler, Two-Face, Killer Croc, and more, and it’s clear that Batman’s world is just too dangerous for kids. Batman has been lucky that he’s only lost one Robin to his war on crime.

Fans have flocked to Batman’s legion of sidekicks, and the number has only grown with the likes of Duke Thomas/Signal, Stephanie Brown/Spoiler, and Cassandra Cain/Batgirl. But you have to think they’d be better off without Batman’s influence in their lives, even if he helped turn them into crimefighters.