Titan Comics Reveals Cover for Squanch Games' High on Life Series (Exclusive)

Titan Comics and Squanch Games are collaborating on a High on Life video game, and we've got an exclusive look at one of its covers. The first-person shooting game follows a bounty hunter on his various adventures that begin with aliens invading Earth. However, Earth isn't the only planet you get to visit, as you get to travel across the cosmos and interact with other wild creatures. From Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, High on Life recently went from an Xbox exclusive to also being available on PlayStation 4 and 5. For fans of the franchise, they can experience more of the story in comic book form when it lands in comic shops in June.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the Game Art cover of High on Life #1. The series comes from writer Alec Robbins (Mr Boop) and artist Kit Wallis (Monster Club, Wonderland), and finds our bounty-hunting protagonist tasked with saving humans once again. The cover features the Bounty Hunter holding his trusty, talking pistol Harper as they stand on a multi-colored alien world.

(Photo: Titan Comics)

What is Titan's High on Life comic about?

The description of High on Life #1 reads, "Though they restored peace to the cosmos by killing Garmantuous, there's no rest for the Bounty Hunter when a brutal new threat to Humans shoots its way onto the scene. Armed with plucky & determined Harper – and the rest of the Gatlian gang – the series will take them on an explosive, twisting adventures across the cosmos. A story of GUTS, GORE, REDEMPTION, and lost love, this brand-new miniseries will be a rollercoaster romp in the world of the eponymous video game."

As for a description of the High on Life video game, it states, "Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you've really got nothing going for you until an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity invades Earth. Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero's call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen. Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Squanch Games!"

High on Life #1 goes on sale June 12th from Titan Comics.