Popular Xbox Exclusive Stealth Released on PS5 and PS4

Last year's most popular Xbox exclusive has been stealth released on PS5 and PS4, roughly seven months after it was released via on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass. This may sound preposterous but the game in question was actually a third-party exclusive that Microsoft -- clearly -- signed a limited exclusivity for. In other words, it's not an exclusive from Xbox Game Studios, but despite this it was arguably Xbox's best exclusive last year. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the mystery game in question is High on Life, which came to PS4 and PS5 out of nowhere last night. Unfortunately, it is not accompanied by the game's recently announced DLC, High on Knife, which won't be ready until sometime this fall.

First released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC back on December 13, 2022, High on Life debuted on Xbox Game Pass and became one of the biggest launches ever on the subscription service, attracting millions of players in the process. Developed by Squanch Games and created by Justian Roiland, the creator of Rick and Morty, it costs $60.

"Partner with talking guns, collect intergalactic bounties, take down an alien cartel, and save Earth in the latest game from the mind of Justin Roiland," reads an official blurb about the game. "Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you've really got nothing going for you until an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity invades Earth. Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero's call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen. Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Justin Roiland!"

"The fans have spoken. And spoken. And spoken," said Squanch Games studio director Mike Fridley in a press release that accompanied the stealth launch. "We've been thrilled with High On Life's reception since it launched in December. Our PlayStation fans have been slightly less thrilled, which is why we're so excited to share that it's coming their way very soon. Like now soon! Thank you for your patience!"