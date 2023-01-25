DC Reveals New Titans, Green Lantern, and Cyborg Books

The Dawn of DC is continuing full steam ahead. On Wednesday, DC revealed the first details surrounding the second wave of Dawn of DC books, which will be available wherever comics are sold beginning in the early summer. These include the first looks and creative teams for the previously-announced Cyborg and Green Lantern (formerly two separate books, Green Lantern: Hal Jordan and Green Lantern: John Stewart), as well as the announcement of a new Titans series from Tom Taylor and Nicola Scott. Green Lantern will be available on May 9th, while Titans and Cyborg will both launch on May 16th.

Green Lantern will be written by Jeremy Adams with art by Xermánico, and will also feature the first chapter of a John Stewart Green Lantern story from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Osvaldo Montos. In the main story, spinning out of the events of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, the Guardians of Oa at the heart of the Green Lantern Corps have quarantined Sector 2814, home of the planet Earth-and its champion along with it! A heartbreaking defeat has sent Hal reeling, returning home to rediscover his roots...and find the man responsible for ruining his life: Sinestro. At least if you're willing to hot-wire a power ring to do it.

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

Titans will be written by current Nightwing writer Tom Taylor, with art by Nicola Scott. In it, the Dark Crisis is over and the Justice League is no more. Now, a new team has to rise and protect the earth...TITANS! The time has come for the Teen Titans to grow up. Each member joined as a much younger hero certain that one day they'd be invited to join the Justice League. Now they're not just joining the League...they're replacing it! Are the no-longer-teen heroes ready for the big leagues? Danger lurks around every corner as Super Heroes and Super-Villains alike challenge the new team before they've even begun. Will the DCU ever be the same?

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

And finally, Cyborg will be written by Morgan Hampton from The Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program, with art from Tom Raney. In it, when a family emergency brings Cyborg back home to Detroit, Victor Stone surprisingly finds himself enjoying returning to the simpler life--where everybody sees him for who he really is and always was, rather than a larger-than-life superhero. It's been a while since Vic's been able to lower his guard and seek a purpose outside of being Cyborg 24/7. But a lot has changed in Detroit while Victor's been away. An aggressive new company is turning the Motor City into an overclocked engine for revolutionary artificial intelligence...and no one knows better than Cyborg that technological transformation always comes at a steep human price! Fans can also get a preview of what's to come for Cyborg in Hampton's story in next week's DC Power: A Celebration.

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

What do you think of these new Dawn of DC books? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Green Lantern #1 will be available on May 9th, while Titans #1 and Cyborg #1 will both launch on May 16th.